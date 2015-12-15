Zynga Launches Modern Match-3 Mobile Game Puzzle Combat

Follow Up to the Hit Game Empires & Puzzles, Puzzle Combat Mixes RPG Systems With Unique Matching Combinations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZNGA #PuzzleCombat—Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced the worldwide launch of Puzzle Combat, a new mobile match-3 action role-playing game (RPG) where players recruit heroes, build bases and compete in player-vs-player (PvP) battles in a zombie-themed setting. Puzzle Combat is developed by Helsinki-based Small Giant Games, a subsidiary of Zynga Inc. and the studio behind the hit game Empires & Puzzles.





In Puzzle Combat, players will immerse themselves in battling enemies from the dangerous Dread Army with power-ups by creating unique match combinations. Players recruit spies, medics, demolition experts and more to fight on their side, each bringing unique special attacks to the fray. Players will also design impenetrable bases by constructing and upgrading buildings like foundries, workshops, training schools and quarters.

“Puzzle Combat gives players the rush of commanding the ultimate squad of heroes, all through the familiar fun of a match-3 experience,” said Jose Saarniniemi, Managing Director of Small Giant Games. “By combining key elements of Empires & Puzzles with a new, modern combat-themed game design, Puzzle Combat immerses players in a dynamic, action-packed virtual world filled with zombies. Following today’s release, we expect Puzzle Combat to build a community of engaged gamers with additional themes and upgraded features designed to appeal to players around the world.”

Puzzle Combat matches players in PvP battles with other players around the world. To achieve combat dominance, players summon hundreds of individualized powerful heroes, each with unique abilities, and collect different weapons to upgrade and use in the field. As players progress, they can also join alliances to share best tactics and compete in challenging team events to promote their heroes, advance together and form the ultimate fighting force.

Key gaming highlights include:

More than 200 unique heroes for players to collect and upgrade.

Fast-paced match-3 action with special attacks unlocked by matching similar tiles in unique combinations.

Base-building designed to train your recruits into heroes, farm for food, mine metals, craft critical battle items and more.

Extensive PvP raid seasons with valuable rewards.

Cooperative alliance game modes to dismantle powerful war machines, attack rivals in team battles and dominate in team events.

Social features, such as global and alliance chats, allow players to exchange tactics and form teams to achieve the next level of gameplay.

Limited time events to earn unique rewards and compete against other players.

Puzzle Combat is available now for iOS and Android as a free download.

