Zynga and Snap Games Announce Multi-Game Partnership

Bumped Out, a Mini Bumper Car Game, Available Exclusively on Snap Games

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SNAP #SnapGames—Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced plans to create more multiplayer titles exclusively for Snap Inc’s (NYSE: SNAP) gaming platform, Snap Games. The first new game under this collaboration, Bumped Out, was revealed at today’s Snap Partner Summit and is available starting today exclusively on Snap Games. Zynga has been an original partner for Snap Games since the launch of the platform, previously creating Tiny Royale, a top-down multiplayer battle royale shooter, for the platform in June 2019.





Bumped Out is a real-time multiplayer game that pits players against each other in short sessions where they control customizable vehicles and attempt to bump their friends off an ever-shrinking island. Players can compete as their Bitmoji avatar and unlock vehicles such as a unicorn, bulldozer or recliner, which have varying weight, speed, bounce and handling.

“ Snap Games is such a unique and exciting platform where players can jump right into highly-social, snackable experiences,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “ After creating Tiny Royale last year, we had a ton of ideas for more game concepts that we could bring to the platform. We’re thrilled to develop a slew of new titles for the Snapchat community, starting with Bumped Out, and to have the opportunity to innovate new social game mechanics, helping to build out the Snap Games ecosystem.”

“ Zynga is a global leader in mobile games and was one of the first developers to create a title for Snap Games when we launched last year,” said Will Wu, Snap’s Head of Snap Games. “ We loved working with them on Tiny Royale and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next.”

Snap Games is designed for mobile gameplay between friends, and built on the powerful PlayCanvas game engine. The platform, which launched in April 2019, features a curated selection of original and third-party titles.

