Words With Friends and the American Cancer Society Partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Social Initiative, #WordsWithHope

Popular Mobile Game Kicks-off Month-long Campaign Magnifying the Power of Words and Allyship in the Battle Against Breast Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZNGA #Zynga–Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that its iconic game Words With Friends, in partnership with the American Cancer Society, is kicking off its second annual #WordsWithHope initiative: a month-long campaign supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, a word of hope will be shared on Zynga’s social channels and in Words With Friends as the ‘Word of the Day’. The word’s definition will be a statement shared by influential people whose lives have been changed by breast cancer, illustrating the significance of screening and early detection, and celebrating the heroes that have faced this diagnosis head on.





Joining Words With Friends and the American Cancer Society in this campaign are beloved individuals from the entertainment, fashion, literature, tech, medicine and sports sectors, including:

Alanis Morissette Dr. Alpa Patel Betsey Johnson Bobby Cremins Chandra Wilson Deepthi Menon Ellen Siminoff EMM Guy Branum Javicia Leslie Jonathan Tsipis Kris Kim Mary Kay Andrews Melissa Rivers Philippa Gregory Phuong Phillips Regina Dugan Sarah Bird Sue Monk Kidd Suzy Nakamura Taryn Southern Virginia Williams Wally Lamb

“ We know that in the U.S. alone, one in eight women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime, and women of color are disproportionately affected,” said Deepthi Menon, Senior Vice President of Words With Friends. “ With COVID-19 making it harder to connect to our support systems, we thought it vital to partner with the American Cancer Society to provide our community of players with the support they deserve. Our players have formed incredibly strong bonds over the years, and their courage, humor and grit is second to none. Their stories inspire us to continue to build a game they love, and we’re honored to be joined by these magnificent individuals and to offer support for a cause that connects so many.”

“ Words matter and #WordsWithHope is a creative way to increase awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening and early detection as well as the promising research and support services available to patients and survivors through the American Cancer Society,” said Kris Kim, Chief Operating Officer at the American Cancer Society. “ Through this collaboration with Zynga during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we can use empowering words and stories to advance our vision of a world without cancer.”

For more information about Breast Cancer Awareness Month and other ways to get involved, visit www.cancer.org/wordswithhope.

The #WordsWithHope campaign begins today with iconic designer Betsey Johnson and her word, “Optimistic”. To join in on the campaign, follow Zynga on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and follow Words With Friends on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Supporting visual assets are available at the following link: http://bit.ly/WordsWithHope2020

