WiSA Certifies Center Channel and On-Wall Speaker Solutions from System Audio

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WiSA #audio—WiSA® LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, comprised of over 60 leading consumer electronics brands, and founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced it has certified two new speakers from System Audio. The newly WiSA Certified™ products include the SA Legend 10 Silverback, a wireless active center-channel speaker and the SA Legend 7 Silverback, a wireless, on-wall speaker. These elegantly designed solutions deliver award-winning sound and work seamlessly with all WiSA Certified transmitters and in harmony with all WiSA Certified speakers to create a complete, best-in-class home entertainment experiences.

“We are very pleased to announce WiSA Certification of two new System Audio products that are joining the stunning SA Legend Silverback family,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “System Audio is driven to deliver audio components that achieve very high levels of design and sound quality while embracing the future of wireless home audio, and these new offerings expand their assortment perfectly.”

The SA Legend 10 Silverback allows audio systems designed with SA speakers to easily add a high performance center channel while the SA Legend 7 Silverback adds speaker location and use case flexibility as a first-of-its-kind compact wireless on-wall speaker. Both products leverage System Audio’s innovative Silverback technology that pushes the boundaries of quality and capability.

“WiSA is the most important technology today when it comes to making high-quality sound available to more people,” stated Ole Witthøft, founder and designer at System Audio. “At System Audio, we consider WiSA a welcome and modern upgrade to both music systems and home theaters.”

About System Audio

Established in Denmark in 1984, System Audio is an award-winning loudspeaker manufacturer whose speakers are known for their simple Scandinavian design, superb build quality and extraordinary sound. System Audio values tradition, craftsmanship and modern innovative technologies and is committed to bringing music and movie lovers closer to the artists and away from technological complexity. For more information about System Audio, please visit: www.system-audio.com.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com

© 2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

