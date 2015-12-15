Wind River Recognized With 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitaltransformation—Wind River®, a leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, has earned the nationally recognized 2021 Top Workplaces USA award. Winners were selected based on employee engagement survey results calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“This latest workplace recognition is yet another proof point of our longstanding commitment to a strong ‘One Wind River’ team culture, where our employees make Wind River a great place to work every day,” said Wind River President and CEO Kevin Dallas. “In a challenging environment, our employees have consistently shown resiliency and how we are intrinsically connected, as a company and with our global communities. I am extremely proud of our team for their relentless drive to make our cultural attributes of customer focus, growth mindset, and diversity and inclusion the lived experience at Wind River.”

This is the inaugural year for the Top Workplaces USA award, building on the regional Top Workplaces awards’ 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets. The award is issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to help organizations build and maintain their unique culture.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces drew on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

Wind River helps customers accelerate their digital transformation in a world demanding greater intelligence, playing a leadership role with its software that powers the most important modern infrastructure, including manufacturing plants, medical devices, aircraft, railway, automobiles, and communications networks. The company celebrates its 40-year anniversary this year and last week introduced Wind River Studio, the first and only cloud-native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems where security, safety, and reliability are required.

The 2021 Top Workplaces USA recognition is the latest in a series of Wind River industry accolades, which include the Cloud Computing Excellence Award, the IoT Evolution 5G Leadership Award, the IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award, the Military & Aerospace Technology Innovator Award, and the 2020 BIG Awards for Business “Executive of the Year” for Wind River President and CEO Kevin Dallas.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. The company's technology has been powering the safest, most secure devices in the world since 1981 and is found in billions of products. Wind River offers a comprehensive portfolio, supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation of mission-critical intelligent systems that will increasingly demand greater compute and AI capabilities while delivering the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

