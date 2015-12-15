Wejo Partners with Esri to Offer a Complete Solution for Improving Mobility with Connected Vehicle Data

Wejo’s Traffic and Journey Intelligence provides a solution combined with cutting-edge mapping and analytics software to provide insight on current issues faced by mobility sector

MANCHESTER, England & DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wejo, the leader in connected vehicle data, and Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced a new joint solution that will augment the power of Esri’s geographic information system (GIS) technology by providing actual road data from Wejo. Users will be able to complement the existing curated data behind Esri’s powerful location services with traffic and mobility intelligence collected directly from connected vehicles in near real time.

More than 350,000 organizations—including departments of transportation, engineering and construction firms, public safety organizations and insurance providers, among others—rely on Esri for location services and accurate, informed maps developed by using Esri’s ArcGIS technology. Wejo will make an additional 8.6 trillion data points from more than 10.7 million vehicles available to users of Esri’s ArcGIS, a system that connects people, locations and data using advanced mapping and analysis. This solution will be enabled by Wejo’s Intelligence product suite. Initial launches will be:

Traffic Intelligence that quickly and easily unlocks unparalleled insight into traffic volumes and flows, as well as congestion.

that quickly and easily unlocks unparalleled insight into traffic volumes and flows, as well as congestion. Journey Intelligence that unlocks a deeper understanding of mobility trends by aggregating unique journey data to show not only journey volumes, but also valuable metrics such as average speed and travel times.

As a result, users will be able to analyze relationships, test predictions and inform geographical decision-making across a variety of use cases.

“Connected vehicle data is a rich source of information that has tremendous untapped potential,” said Robert Laudati, Director, Global Partners and Alliances, Esri. “However, it is dynamic, high-volume and complex data, and this valuable solution from Wejo will help our joint customers leverage this wealth of timely and accurate information to make insightful, data-driven decisions regardless of experience.”

“In our quest to put our data to work for good in mobility and beyond, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to make our data more accessible and usable,” said Richard Barlow, CEO of Wejo. “Providing traffic and journey intelligence together with the existing location intelligence available through Esri puts the many intricate pieces in the mobility puzzle together. Now organizations can see the bigger picture in one place and make smarter decisions about everything from operational efficiency and economic development to safety, security and sustainability.”

The companies will continue to work together to advance each other’s complementary technologies and visions. Wejo has Bronze status in the Esri Partner Network and recently attended its annual partner conference to collaborate on building a data-powered future of mobility.

Traffic Intelligence and Journey Intelligence are now available in the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace and customer applications are already underway. Additional data solutions are in development.

About Wejo

Wejo is the leader in connected vehicle data, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from over 10.7 million vehicles and more than 44.4 billion of journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and individuals to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 150 people and has offices in Manchester in the UK and Detroit in the US. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit esri.com.

