UPDATE 7 – Notice Regarding the Semiconductor Manufacturing Factory (Naka Factory) Fire

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today confirmed the emission of smoke at 16:29 JST from the power panel of a Rail Guided Vehicle (RGV) located on the basement of the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory. The smoke was extinguished immediately by Renesas employees after it began. Following the confirmation of the site by the fire department and maintenance of the power panel, which was the cause of the smoke, production has been resumed as of 20:00 JST on the first floor and the second floor of the N3 Building. There are no impacts to the production and shipment outlook announced in “UPDATE 6 – Notice Regarding the Semiconductor Manufacturing Factory (Naka Factory) Fire”. We also confirmed no casualties from this incident.

Renesas will continue to strive for the safety of the community and with the support of the fire department and the police as well as the relevant authorities, we will work to prevent a reoccurrence.

