Universal Electronics Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

4 hours ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) announced Paul Arling, chairman and CEO, and Bryan Hackworth, senior vice president and CFO, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June 2020.

Conference Details

May 20th:

Needham 15th Annual Virtual Technology & Media Conference

2:30 pm ET presentation, 1×1 meetings

 

June 2nd:

Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference

2:00 pm ET presentation, 1×1 meetings

A webcast of the presentations will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at https://www.uei.com/investor-relations. Interested parties may contact their representatives at the above firms to arrange meetings at the respective events.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

Contacts

Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO, UEI 480-530-3000

Press: Shoshana Leon, Corporate Communications, UEI, sleon@uei.com, 480-521-3354

IR: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, uei@lhai.com, 415-433-3777

