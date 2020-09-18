Unity Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity Software Inc. (“Unity”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $52.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “U” on September 18, 2020, and the offering is expected to close on September 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Unity has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Barclays and William Blair are also acting as book-running managers. Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, Stifel, Wedbush Securities, Academy Securities and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Unity

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers and architects to automotive designers, filmmakers and more, use Unity to make their creations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices.

Contacts

Amanda Taggart



Unity



Director, Global Communications



amandat@unity3d.com