United States Commercial Lawn Mower Market 2020-2025: Connecting Lawn Mowers with the IoT & Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The U.S. commercial lawn mower market size is likely to reach revenues of over $4.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2025.
The U.S. commercial lawn mowers industry is growing due to the demand for landscaping services in residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks. The use of IoT-enabled systems in combination with machine learning and AI could lead to a paradigm shift in the country’s system management and control.
The landscaping industry is rising in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for backyard beautification, contributing to the growth of the market in the US. The development of green spaces and green roofs is driving the US industry’s need for innovative lawn mower products. Because of their application in golf courses and other large parks and lawns, the increasing deployment of new commercial technology would fuel market growth.
The U.S. commercial lawn mower market will witness surging demand during the period 20192025. With the increase in spending toward the professional landscaping services, connecting lawn mowers with the internet of technology, development of sustainable cities, among others, the demand for various lawn mowers is anticipated to increase. Further, activities such as golf, are becoming mainstream consumer leisure destinations, thereby witnessing high growth in the US.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The U.S. commercial lawn mower market is moderately fragmented, with several local and international market players. As consumers expect constant advances and upgrades in garden equipment, the increasingly changing economic environment may have a negative effect on vendors. The current situation pushes vendors to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a good business presence.
While the market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors as foreign players will expand their market footprint, it would be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base.
Prominent Vendors
- Deere & Company
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- STIGA Group
- The Toro Company
- Ariens Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- Textron
Other Prominent Vendors
- AL-KO Gardentech
- Alamo Group
- Altoz
- AGCO
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Black + Decker
- Blount International
- Bobcat Company
- Carraro
- Chervon Group
- Einhell Germany
- Emak Group
- Erkunt Traktor Sanayii
- Excel Industries
- Generac
- Grey Technology
- Greenworks Tools
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
- Lowe’s Corporation (KOBALT)
- Makita Corporation
- McLane Manufacturing
- Mean Green Products
- Metalcraft of Mayville
- Moridge Manufacturing
- Ningbo NGP Industry
- Positec Tool (WORX)
- R&R Products
- Shibaura
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- SUMEC (Yard Force)
- Swisher Acquisition
- Schiller Grounds Care
- Techtronic Industries
- Turflynx
- Venture Products
- Walker Manufacturing
- Weibang
- Wright Manufacturing
- Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
- ZIPPER Maschinen
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. commercial lawn mower market during the forecast period:
- Connecting Lawn Mowers with the IoT
- Growing Landscaping Industry
- Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers
- Increased Demand for Golf Courses
Scope of the Report
Segmentation by Products
- Walk-Behind Mowers
- Self-propelled
- Push
- Hover
- Ride-on Mowers
- Standard Ride-on
- Zero-turn
- Lawn Tractor
- Garden Tractor
- Robotic Mowers
Segmentation by Fuel Type
- Gas-powered
- Propane-powered
- Electric Corded
- Electric Cordless
Segmentation by Blade Type
- Cylinder
- Deck/Standard
- Mulching
- Lifting
Segmentation by Other Type
- Drive Type
- AWD
- FWD
- RWD
- Start Type
- Keyed Start
- Push Start
Segmentation by End-user
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Gold Courses
- Government & Others
