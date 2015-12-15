UEFI Forum Releases Updated UEFI 2.9 Specification

The new specification offers direct implications for many computing platforms, from IoT devices to high-end servers

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CXL—The UEFI Forum today announced the release of the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) 2.9 specification. The next iteration of firmware specification innovation defines a model for the interface between personal-computer operating systems and platform firmware.

“The UEFI Forum is focused on aiding the evolving technology and open source ecosystems,” said Mark Doran, UEFI Forum President. “The UEFI 2.9 specification illustrates our commitment to the industry with added support of newer hardware types like CXL and NVDIMMs, as well as increased support for Arm and RISC-V processors.”

UEFI 2.9 Specification Highlights

Support for discovering and describing CXL devices

Support for publishing DTB in UEFI Configuration Table

Clarification of Update Capsule runtime call on some architectures like Arm AArch64

Introduction of unaccepted memory type

Download the specifications here to learn more about these and other updates. The specification is available in PDF format and will soon be available in searchable HTML format.

About the UEFI Forum

The Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) Forum is a world-class non-profit industry standards body that works in partnership to enable the evolution of platform technologies. The UEFI Forum champions firmware innovation through industry collaboration and the advocacy of a standardized interface that simplifies and secures platform initialization and firmware bootstrap operations. Both developed and supported by representatives from industry-leading technology companies, UEFI specifications promote business and technological efficiency, improve performance and security, facilitate interoperability between devices, platforms and systems and comply with next-generation technologies. In November 2020, the UEFI Forum passed a Resolution directing the use of Inclusive Language in specifications and other communications created as part of the work of the Forum. To learn more about the UEFI Forum, visit www.uefi.org.

