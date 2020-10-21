Two Bit Circus Launches REMOTE: A Customizable, Play-From-Home Game Show, Hosted Live For Groups Of All Sizes

REMOTE Reunites Teams across the Globe with Live, Interactive Entertainment

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#REMOTE–Two Bit Circus has been entertaining guests online and in-person for over a decade. Today, the company launched REMOTE, a live, online game show made to help teams overcome the challenges of remote work with remote play. Great for groups of any size, the new and customizable play-from-home experiences help teams reconnect through friendly competition, comedy and world-class entertainment.

“It’s not just you, people in all lines of work are feeling burnt out on video calls and the monotony of staying home,” said Brent Bushnell, CEO and Roustabout of Two Bit Circus. “While we can’t yet bring people back together in-person, we wanted to provide another way for groups to have fun and connect over live, interactive entertainment.”

Two Bit Circus REMOTE experiences include a mashup of classic TV game shows, with a splash of bar trivia and the magic of the Internet. Each show is hosted over live video by an engaging Two Bit Circus host, who’s accompanied in the group chat by their robot sidekick, GameShowBot3000. Participants play in their web browsers from the comfort of their homes: competing in challenges, answering trivia questions, and egging each other on via text chat. Players who aren’t tired of being on camera can opt-in as panelists, joining the host on the live-stream to engage in a variety of challenges.

Organizers can choose from several pre-scripted REMOTE shows or customize the content with topics and questions suited to their team’s unique culture.

“Although Zoom Happy Hours can be fun, sometimes people just want to be entertained,” said Eric Gradman, CTO and Mad Inventor of Two Bit Circus. “Game shows hosted by real performers do that perfectly, and now your team can be the private studio audience. It’s a lot better than the never-ending season of Hollywood Squares we’re all starring in.”

With a built-in live chat, real-time scoring and leaderboard features, REMOTE is perfect for team building and celebrating corporate milestones while working from home. Two Bit Circus offers show themes for the upcoming holiday season, when people will miss in-person interaction even more acutely. No matter the team size and no matter the geographic distance, Two Bit Circus REMOTE is a great way to add some levity to the workplace and help people connect.

Two Bit Circus’ Micro-Amusement park in Los Angeles awaits reopening, but the team continues their mission of bringing people together to play, now online. Having transitioned some of its existing in-person event customers to the REMOTE platform, Two Bit Circus’ pivot to a digital experience is an example of how location-based entertainment companies can successfully adopt a digital strategy.

The new offering has already been well received by corporations large and small. Blooloop closed out their latest conference with a REMOTE show, hosting players across 15 different countries. Students from USC loved that they got to meet each other and play together from across the globe, while Hasbro employees were buzzing about the fun event.

To find out more about Two Bit Circus REMOTE, or book your show today, visit: https://twobitcircus.com/events/

About Two Bit Circus

Based in Los Angeles, Two Bit Circus is a community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. The company is opening the world’s first chain of micro-amusement parks. These one-acre entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class interactive entertainment from all over the world, and are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and generally experience life at the highest resolution.

Designed for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus supports a parallel 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.

For more information, visit www.twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus and #TwoBitCircus.

Contacts

Allison Heard/Alissa Bushnell



2bcpr@104west.com

703-987-0203