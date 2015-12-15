Trinseo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary

Net income of $67 million and diluted EPS of $1.71; Adjusted EBITDA* of $149 million and Adjusted EPS* of $1.84, inclusive of a pre-tax favorable net timing impact of $29 million

Cash from operations of $128 million; Free Cash Flow* of $106 million

Full Year 2020 Summary

Net income of $8 million and diluted EPS of $0.20; Adjusted EBITDA* of $299 million and Adjusted EPS* of $2.05, inclusive of a pre-tax unfavorable net timing impact of $27 million

Cash from operations of $255 million, Free Cash Flow* of $173 million, and year-ending cash and cash equivalents of $589 million

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trinseo (NYSE: TSE):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, $millions, except per share data 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 860 $ 889 $ 3,036 $ 3,776 Net Income 67 6 8 92 EPS (Diluted) ($) 1.71 0.14 0.20 2.26 Adjusted Net Income* 72 14 79 127 Adjusted EPS ($)* 1.84 0.35 2.05 3.13 EBITDA* 145 27 224 280 Adjusted EBITDA* 149 59 299 352

_________________ *For a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, to Net Income, as well as a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EPS, see Notes 2 and 3 to the financial statements included below.

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results. Net sales in the fourth quarter decreased 3% versus prior year. Lower prices, mainly due to the pass through of lower raw material costs, resulted in a 10% sales decrease which was partially offset by higher volume across all segments with the exception of Feedstocks. Fourth quarter net income of $67 million was $61 million above prior year and fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $149 million was $90 million above prior year. The increase in earnings was due mainly to higher volume and margin, particularly within the Polystyrene and Base Plastics segments, as well as a favorable pre-tax net timing variance of $37 million.

Net sales in the full year decreased 20% versus prior year from lower volume, due to COVID-19 impacts, and the pass through of lower raw material costs. Full-year net income of $8 million was $84 million below prior year and full-year Adjusted EBITDA of $299 million was $53 million below prior year. Lower earnings were due mainly to lower volume as a result of COVID-19 impacts as well as a $25 million unfavorable net timing variance. These impacts were partially offset by lower fixed costs as a result of restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives.

Commenting on the Company’s fourth quarter and full-year performance, Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinseo, said, “ 2020 was a challenging year but I am extremely proud of how our team responded. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter we were able to meet all customer demand and we undertook cost and capital expenditure reduction initiatives to maximize liquidity. Demand recovery in end markets like appliances and automotive in the second half of the year, as well as commercial excellence initiatives, resulted in robust earnings in the third and fourth quarters. In fact, the fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was our highest result in over two years and we ended the year in a very strong liquidity position. In addition, we announced a transformative acquisition in December and continued to improve our position to compete in an increasingly sustainability-focused economy. All of this could not have been accomplished without the hard work and dedication of our employees.”

Fourth Quarter Results and Commentary by Business Segment

Effective October 1, 2020, the Company realigned its reporting segments to reflect the new model under which the business will be managed, which will provide increased clarity within the Performance Plastics segment. Following this change, the number of reporting segments has increased from six to seven. Five of the segments remain unchanged: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Feedstocks, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. Performance Plastics has been reorganized into two separate reporting segments: Engineered Materials and Base Plastics. The new Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s compounds and blends products sold into applications such as consumer electronics and medical, as well as thermoplastic elastomer products sold into a variety of applications including footwear and automotive. The new Base Plastics segment contains the results of the remaining product lines, including ABS, SAN and polycarbonate, as well as compounds and blends for automotive and other applications.

This new structure is aligned with the Company’s strategy to invest its efforts and resources into product offerings serving applications that tend to be less cyclical and offer significantly higher growth and margin potential. In 2019 and 2020, Engineered Materials delivered margins that were more than two times the average of products serving all applications within the Company’s former Performance Plastics segment. Prior period amounts herein have been recast to reflect this new segmentation.

Latex Binders net sales of $200 million for the quarter decreased 9% versus prior year due to the pass through of lower raw materials. Volumes were slightly higher than prior year as sales increases to CASE, textile, board and specialty paper applications were mostly offset by sales decreases to graphical paper applications. Adjusted EBITDA of $22 million was flat to prior year as higher sales volume was offset by net timing. In comparison to prior year, volume to CASE applications increased 13% in the fourth quarter and 5% in the full year.

Synthetic Rubber net sales of $102 million for the quarter increased 2% versus prior year. Higher SSBR and ESBR sales volume and favorable currency increased sales by 16% and 7%, respectively. These impacts were mostly offset by lower pricing from the pass through of lower raw materials. Demand in the tire market was consistent with the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $16 million, the strongest result since the second quarter of 2018, was $4 million higher than prior year as a favorable net timing variance of $4 million and higher sales volume were partially offset by lower fixed cost absorption. The Company continues to evaluate the potential divestiture of the segment.

Engineered Materials net sales of $60 million for the quarter increased 5% versus prior year due mainly to higher sales volume to consumer electronics applications in Asia and TPE applications in Europe. Adjusted EBITDA of $12 million was $2 million higher than prior year due mainly to higher sales volume. Sales volume increased 7% versus prior year in the fourth quarter and decreased 5% for the full year.

Base Plastics net sales of $269 million for the quarter were essentially flat versus prior year as higher sales volume to automotive applications as well as favorable currency impacts were offset by lower pricing, which resulted from the pass through of lower raw materials. Adjusted EBITDA of $51 million was $32 million favorable versus prior year due to higher ABS, polycarbonate and compounding margins as well as higher sales volume.

Polystyrene net sales of $193 million for the quarter were 10% above prior year from higher sales volume as demand in applications like appliances, construction and packaging remained strong. Adjusted EBITDA of $34 million was $29 million higher than prior year due to higher margins, particularly in Asia, resulting from commercial excellence initiatives, higher sales volume, and a favorable net timing variance of $9 million.

Feedstocks net sales of $36 million for the quarter were 47% below prior year due to lower styrene pricing as well as lower styrene-related sales volume. Adjusted EBITDA of $15 million was $25 million higher than prior year due to higher styrene margins in Europe as well as a $19 million favorable net timing variance.

Americas Styrenics Adjusted EBITDA of $25 million for the quarter was $4 million above prior year due mainly to higher styrene volume and margin in North America, partially due to industry outages in the region.

2021 Full-Year Outlook

Full-year 2021 net income of $167 million to $200 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $400 million to $450 million, excluding any impact from net timing, the announced acquisition of Arkema’s MMA/PMMA business or the potential Synthetic Rubber divestiture.

First quarter results are expected to benefit from a continuation of positive trends in both volume, such as in automotive and appliances, and margins, such as in ABS and polystyrene.

Commenting on the outlook for 2021, Bozich said, “ We look forward to 2021 as an exciting time for Trinseo. Despite the continued economic impact risk of COVID-19, which we are closely monitoring, we expect significant earnings improvement in 2021. We are starting the year with a very strong balance sheet on the heels of a solid quarter of earnings with the expectation of continued strong demand in the first quarter, particularly in tires, automotive and appliances.”

Bozich continued, “ We will continue to act on our strategy of growing the business in areas with higher margins and less cyclicality by investing in Engineered Materials and CASE applications, including the acquisition of Arkema’s MMA/PMMA business. We are still on track to close this transaction by mid-year, at which time we also hope to have concluded our efforts around the exploration of a potential sale of the Synthetic Rubber business. Our strategy, along with a continued focus on our 2030 sustainability goals, will position Trinseo as an advanced specialty and sustainable solutions provider.”

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day — products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives — across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.0 billion in net sales in 2020, with 32 manufacturing sites around the world and approximately 2,600 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

Use of non-GAAP measures

In addition to using standard measures of performance and liquidity that are recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we use additional measures of income excluding certain GAAP items (“non-GAAP measures”), such as Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS and measures of liquidity excluding certain GAAP items, such as Free Cash Flow. We believe these measures are useful for investors and management in evaluating business trends and performance each period. These measures are also used to manage our business and assess current period profitability, as well as to provide an appropriate basis to evaluate the effectiveness of our pricing strategies. Such measures are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity, as applicable. The definitions of each of these measures, further discussion of usefulness, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures are provided in the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Information presented herein.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, expectations, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “may,” or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s evaluation of information currently available and are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the timing of the proposed acquisition of the Arkema MMA and PMMA business (the “Acquisition”); estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities and cost synergies relating to the Acquisition, the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and other future conditions. Specific factors that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks related to the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of or failure to complete the Acquisition or the agreements and transactions contemplated thereby; the failure of the Company to meet the conditions to closing of the Acquisition, including those conditions related to antitrust, works council and other regulatory approvals; the failure to obtain the financing necessary, at terms acceptable to the Company to fund the Acquisition; costs related to the proposed Acquisition and the impact of the substantial indebtedness to be incurred to finance the Acquisition; the ability of the post-Acquisition company to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, its ability to grow and manage growth profitability, maintain relationships with customers and retain its key employees; the possibility that the post-Acquisition Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the acquired businesses or generate expected cost savings and synergies from the Acquisition; the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and those factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings and furnishings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on the Company’s performance. As a result of these or other factors, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and are not a guarantee of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

TRINSEO S.A. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 860.2 $ 888.8 $ 3,035.5 $ 3,775.8 Cost of sales 710.6 828.8 2,719.9 3,446.9 Gross profit 149.6 60.0 315.6 328.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses 62.9 92.0 252.4 300.0 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 24.6 20.8 67.0 119.0 Impairment charges 0.8 — 39.1 — Operating income (loss) 110.5 (11.2 ) 91.1 147.9 Interest expense, net 11.6 10.0 43.6 39.3 Other expense (income), net (2.2 ) (3.7 ) 1.8 4.0 Income (loss) before income taxes 101.2 (17.5 ) 45.7 104.6 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 34.4 (23.2 ) 37.8 12.6 Net income $ 66.7 $ 5.7 $ 7.9 $ 92.0 Weighted average shares- basic 38.3 39.2 38.3 40.3 Net income per share- basic $ 1.74 $ 0.14 $ 0.20 $ 2.28 Weighted average shares- diluted 39.0 39.4 38.6 40.7 Net income per share- diluted $ 1.71 $ 0.14 $ 0.20 $ 2.26

TRINSEO S.A. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 588.7 $ 456.2 Accounts receivable, net 529.2 570.8 Inventories 384.1 438.2 Other current assets 15.1 25.9 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 240.1 188.1 Property, plant, equipment, goodwill, and other intangible assets, net 858.4 885.0 Right-of-use assets – operating, net 78.3 71.4 Other assets 151.3 123.2 Total assets $ 2,845.2 $ 2,758.8 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities 533.3 527.6 Long-term debt, net 1,158.7 1,162.6 Noncurrent lease liabilities – operating 65.7 58.0 Other noncurrent obligations 497.2 341.7 Shareholders’ equity 590.3 668.9 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,845.2 $ 2,758.8

TRINSEO S.A. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Cash provided by operating activities $ 255.4 $ 322.5 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (82.3 ) (110.1 ) Net cash received for asset and business acquisitions 0.1 0.1 Proceeds from the sale of businesses and other assets 11.9 0.7 Cash paid for cost method investment (5.5 ) — Proceeds from the settlement of hedging instruments 51.6 — Cash used in investing activities (24.2 ) (109.3 ) Cash flows from financing activities Short-term borrowings, net (12.6 ) (10.6 ) Purchase of treasury shares (25.0 ) (119.7 ) Dividends paid (61.8 ) (65.7 ) Proceeds from exercise of option awards 2.6 0.9 Withholding taxes paid on restricted share units (0.6 ) (4.6 ) Repayments of 2024 Term Loan B (6.9 ) (7.0 ) Net proceeds from draw on 2022 Revolving Facility 100.0 — Repayments of 2022 Revolving Facility (100.0 ) — Cash used in financing activities (104.3 ) (206.7 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 4.4 (1.4 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 131.3 5.1 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—beginning of period 457.4 452.3 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—end of period $ 588.7 $ 457.4 Less: Restricted cash, included in “Other current assets” — (1.2 ) Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 588.7 $ 456.2

TRINSEO S.A. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited) Note 1: Net sales by Segment

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Latex Binders $ 199.9 $ 219.0 $ 767.1 $ 902.8 Synthetic Rubber 102.1 100.4 319.7 441.3 Engineered Materials 59.5 56.4 194.8 209.9 Base Plastics 269.2 268.2 918.2 1,156.3 Polystyrene 193.0 176.1 698.9 809.4 Feedstocks 36.5 68.7 136.8 256.1 Americas Styrenics* — — — — Total Net Sales $ 860.2 $ 888.8 $ 3,035.5 $ 3,775.8

_________________ * The results of this segment are comprised entirely of earnings from Americas Styrenics, our 50%-owned equity method investment. As such, we do not separately report net sales of Americas Styrenics within our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Note 2: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures to Net Income

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, which is defined as income from continuing operations before interest expense, net; income tax provision; depreciation and amortization expense. We refer to EBITDA in making operating decisions because we believe it provides our management as well as our investors with meaningful information regarding the Company’s operational performance. We believe the use of EBITDA as a metric assists our board of directors, management and investors in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis.

We also present Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial performance measure, which we define as income from continuing operations before interest expense, net; income tax provision; depreciation and amortization expense; loss on extinguishment of long- term debt; asset impairment charges; gains or losses on the dispositions of businesses and assets; restructuring charges; acquisition related costs and benefits, and other items. In doing so, we are providing management, investors, and credit rating agencies with an indicator of our ongoing performance and business trends, removing the impact of transactions and events that we would not consider a part of our core operations.

Lastly, we present Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS as additional performance measures. Adjusted Net Income is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA (defined beginning with net income, above), less interest expense, less the provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, tax affected for various discrete items, as appropriate. Adjusted EPS is calculated as Adjusted Net Income per weighted average diluted shares outstanding for a given period. We believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS provide transparent and useful information to management, investors, analysts and other stakeholders in evaluating and assessing our operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of certain transactions and activities that affect comparability and that are not considered part of our core operations.

There are limitations to using the financial performance measures noted above. These performance measures are not intended to represent net income or other measures of financial performance. As such, they should not be used as alternatives to net income as indicators of operating performance. Other companies in our industry may define these performance measures differently than we do. As a result, it may be difficult to use these or similarly-named financial measures that other companies may use, to compare the performance of those companies to our performance.

