Translations.com Announces Six New GlobalLink Partner Integrations, including ServiceNow, Contentstack, and commercetools

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, the world’s leading provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has built and launched three all-new integrations for GlobalLink, the company’s industry-leading translation management system. Through the company’s GlobalLink Connect technology, users of ServiceNow, Contentstack, and commercetools can enjoy the translation workflow management benefits of GlobalLink without leaving the familiar interfaces of their existing platforms.

In addition, Bloomreach, CoreMedia, and Contentserv have built their own new custom integrations into GlobalLink, underscoring the value that these software partners see in making high-end translation management technology easily available for their customers.

GlobalLink gives users the power to rapidly expand their content universe in any language by combining artificial intelligence with customizable workflows and reliable approaches for optimizing content and business processes, all within a newly updated user interface.

Benefits of the integrated solution combining Translations.com’s platform partners and GlobalLink technology include:

Reduced or eliminated client-side IT burdens

Faster deployment timelines for global content

Lower project management costs

Minimal training or onboarding requirements

Improved consistency in translated content

Lower overall translation costs

About the partners:

ServiceNow is a cross-departmental platform that functions as a full-fledged enterprise cloud solution and is built on top of all other applications, allowing users to deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity.

Contentstack is an industry leader in the headless content management system (CMS) category and is the exclusive API-first CMS for the SAP Cloud, accelerating and simplifying content management across digital channels, including web, mobile, and IoT.

commercetools offers a true cloud commerce platform where retailers can create brand value by empowering their commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere.

Bloomreach is a software provider that empowers businesses to deliver seamless and personalized experience to their customers through their open digital experience platform (DXP), accelerating the path to conversion, increasing revenue, and generating customer loyalty.

CoreMedia offers safety-management expertise, training tools, and creative insight to apply best-practice accountability principles to drive sustainable safety excellence, fostering involvement, implementing continuous improvement strategies, and furthering the understanding of what’s needed to create real change.

Contentserv gives users the flexibility, scalability, and usability to create and share the product experiences their customers demand on any channel.

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect, stated, “TransPerfect continues to invest heavily in creating, supporting, and optimizing integrations between GlobalLink and the technologies that our clients are using. Enabling the management of multilingual content through a single user interface simplifies the process of publishing global content.”

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world’s largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ Translations.com’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

