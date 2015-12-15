Time-effective Merge RPG Ragnarok: Poring Merge Launches Worldwide on April 12

– A time-effective merge RPG using Ragnarok IP that anyone can easily enjoy





SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalGame—Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY), a global game service provider, announced that its mobile game Ragnarok: Poring Merge has been launched in 145 regions across the globe on April 12.

Ragnarok: Poring Merge is a time-effective merge RPG set against the backdrop of the world of Ragnarok. The game brings new excitement to users as Poring, Ragnarok’s main character, appears with various jobs, such as Poring Knight and Poring Hunter. It also provides a variety of game modes, such as the World Boss, Infinite Tower, and PVP. As a casual game that is convenient and simple to play, Ragnarok: Poring Merge can be easily enjoyed by anyone regardless of age.

First released in Brazil in December 2020, followed by the Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia, the game is now available in 145 regions across the world, including Korea, the U.S., Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. Ragnarok: Poring Merge supports Korean, English, Thai, Chinese (simplified/traditional), Portuguese, and Spanish languages.

To celebrate the launch of Ragnarok: Poring Merge, Gravity will hold a surprise event to give away 777 diamonds. The diamond will be presented per account to a character that has completed the tutorial.

Ragnarok: Poring Merge PM Jungwook Son said, “Ragnarok: Poring Merge has been developed as a simple game anyone can enjoy. Through the global launch, we hope more users will be able to enjoy this game.”

Ragnarok: Poring Merge can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple App Store.

[Download the Game]

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravity.ropr.aos

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/38efxWa

[Official website of Gravity] http://www.gravity.co.kr/en/

[Microsite of Poring Merge] www.poringmerge.com

[Facebook page of Poring Merge] https://www.facebook.com/poringmerge

About Gravity

Established in April 2000, during the early stages of the Korean online gaming industry, Gravity has been leading the golden age of online and mobile games. Gravity is the only game company in Korea that is directly listed on the NASDAQ.

Gravity has been servicing games of various genres in Korea and abroad on the basis of the Ragnarok IPs, such as Ragnarok Online, a PC MMORPG with the largest user base in the world, Ragnarok M: Abyss Awakening and Assault! Ragnarok, which are mobile MMORPGs, and Ragnarok Tactics, a mobile Strategy RPG. Having recently released Ragnarok Origin, a mobile MMORPG, in the Korean market, Gravity is on the fast track by climbing to a high sales ranking in the top two game markets.

Based on its powerful global network established through the success of Ragnarok Online, Gravity is also promoting the global publishing business to develop and distribute a range of platform and genre games as well as games using Ragnarok IPs.

Contacts

Gravity Co., Ltd.



Jungwook Son, Global Business Group



Office +82-02-2132-7324, j_son@gravity.co.kr