theScore Granted Temporary License for Internet Sports Betting in Colorado

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#sportsbetting—Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (“theScore” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce that the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission today granted its subsidiary, Score Digital Sports Ventures Inc., a temporary Internet Sports Betting Operator license. Receipt of this temporary license is the first step of a multi-stage regulatory approval process which must be satisfied before the Company may offer wagering on theScore Bet in Colorado.

theScore secured market access to offer mobile sports betting in Colorado via its previously announced agreement executed in January with a subsidiary of U.S. gaming operator Jacobs Entertainment Inc. and anticipates launching theScore Bet in Colorado in the coming months, subject to satisfying all regulatory requirements.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience. Natively built for iOS and Android devices, theScore Bet is deeply integrated with theScore’s media app and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey. Publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

