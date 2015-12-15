 Strategy Analytics: Top 10 US Interactive Security Providers – ADT Remains on Top as Market Grows 9.3%

Smaller US Providers Continued to Drive Growth in 2020

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The US interactive security market grew 9.3% year-to-year in 2020 to 15.6 million residential subscribers despite the onslaught of the pandemic which severely limited installers’ access to homes according to Strategy Analytics’ report “Top 10 US Interactive Security Providers – April 2021”.

Strategy Analytics reports ADT, Vivint, Comcast, Frontpoint, and Brinks Home (formerly Brinks Home Security) once again captured the top five subscriber rankings respectively in the US interactive security market in 2020. ADT remained the largest provider with nearly 3.2 million subscribers at the end of 2020 accounting for 20% of the US interactive security market. Number 2 Vivint reached nearly 1.7 million subscribers outdistancing Comcast which Strategy Analytics estimated declined 7.5% to fewer than 1.3 million subscribers due to attrition caused by competitive pressures.

The overall US interactive security market continues to be fueled by smaller regional and local providers utilizing an approach that blends smart home technology with security services. More than 10,000 of these smaller dealers are armed with Alarm.com’s platform which supported more than 7.6 million subscribers at the end of 2020 up from 6.8 million in 2019.

Jack Narcotta, Senior Industry Analyst in Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, said, “Growth of the US interactive security market in 2020 continued albeit at a slower rate than previous years as the pandemic severely limited installers’ access to homes. ADT’s and Vivint’s huge field service teams helped them not just recover but achieve record high interactive security subscriber totals in 2020 while self-installed solutions from Frontpoint, Brinks, and SimpliSafe continued their momentum.”

Bill Ablondi, Director of Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, added, “The competitive landscape in the residential security market is in flux with Amazon and Google partnering with security providers to penetrate the market. ADT is already installing Nest devices and will be moving away from Alarm.com to a new platform developed in collaboration with Google by 2023. Amazon’s Alexa-powered Guard Plus is being bundled with several security providers’ plans including Abode, Resideo, Scout Alarm and Wyze.”

