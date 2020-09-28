Strategy Analytics Presents “Trends in Communication & Information Sharing: A UX Strategies Webinar”

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics – Zoom has dominated video communication platforms during COVID-19 for both social and business needs. The pandemic has forced consumers – and particularly elderly consumers – to adopt video communication and other technologies to meet basic needs. More online shopping means more interactions with chatbots and conversational UIs. But what is next? Strategy Analytics’ User Experience service reviews its recent UX Strategies research on trends in communication from the individual level to the macro to answer this question, in its webinar on October 8th.





With free registration, Strategy Analytics’ wide-ranging presentation will include results from focus groups and surveys with elderly consumers on technology usage trends post-COVID; reviews of recent research on conversational agents; evaluations of evolving immersive communication platforms to rival Zoom; and the development of “digital twin cities” to enhance communication and coordination across urban environments.

Commented Kevin Nolan, VP, UXIP at Strategy Analytics, “We are excited to offer this webinar led by our UX industry experts Chris Schreiner, Director, Syndicated Research and Lisa Cooper, Director, User Experience Strategies. Our aim is to highlight how trends in communication and information sharing are changing now that in-person interactions are limited. From research conducted by our own UX analysts, we will discuss current trends, user pain-points and emerging opportunities, as we continue to navigate this new COVID world.”

Added Chris Schreiner, “The pandemic has affected all parts of society’s infrastructure and population, from supply chains and services, to young and old alike. Living in a more connected and intelligent world will make accessing information in times of a pandemic far easier. From digital cities connecting and integrating datasets to provide transparency via Urban Data Platforms, to conversational agents providing access to information 24/7, to online shopping becoming more familiar, finding ways to make technology more accessible, especially to ageing populations, will be paramount to eliminating feelings of isolation.”

“Trends in Communication and Information Sharing: A UX Strategies Webinar” will stream on Thursday, October 8, at 15:00 UTC / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT. Registration is free.

