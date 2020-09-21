Spawn On Me with Kahlief Adams Joins the Fanbyte Podcast Network

Deal is Company’s First External Podcast Partnership

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spawn On Me with Kahlief Adams, the definitive video game podcast featuring and spotlighting gamers of color, has joined Fanbyte Media in a multiyear partnership. The partnership will allow Spawn On Me the support it needs to reach the next level while providing Fanbyte with its first external podcast to join its growing network.

Fanbyte Media is home to some of the web’s most engaged and passionate audiences with websites like Wowhead, serving the world’s largest MMO community, and Fanbyte.com, the company’s central hub for games, culture, and conversation. With its proprietary ad technology, ZAF, Fanbyte Media has optimized its own sites and works with web partners to do the same for their properties.

Head of Fanbyte Media John Warren elaborates on what makes the venture into podcasting so important to the brand. “We love our websites. I want to take the amazing content we’re making there and put it everywhere. For us that starts with podcasting.”

“We started the Fanbyte Podcast Network a year ago and it’s surpassed our expectations especially after industry veteran Danielle Riendeau joined us as Editor-in-Chief of Fanbyte.com,” Warren explains. “Working with Kahlief and Spawn On Me,” Warren continued, “was the first big shot we’ve taken to expand the network externally. I couldn’t be happier that he’s partnering with us.”

Riendeau herself adds, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Kahlief and Spawn On Me join us. I’ve long been in awe of Kahlief, his energy, and his ability to bring positivity to the discourse. At the same time, I admire his ability to treat difficult and essential subjects with respect, honesty, and humanity. I can’t wait to collaborate with him and have him here on our network!”

For Kahlief Adams, it’s about the support needed to realize his wildest dreams for Spawn On Me. Adams says, “When Fanbyte approached me about being the first external show brought into their network, I was amazingly excited. Knowing the pedigree of both John and Danielle’s work made me know that joining forces would be a no-brainer.”

“I know that I’ll have the backing of a huge network that can enable me to grow Spawn On Me in new and exciting ways and they get what I believe is one of the best podcasts on the planet talking about video games through an unfiltered prism of Blackness. I’m infinitely excited at how we can break new ground in the podcasting space and doing that work with people I respect is icing on the cake.”

Fanbyte Media is one of the largest digital media networks in the world focused on games, culture, and conversation. Founded in 1999, Fanbyte has celebrated the passion and diversity of gamers around the world.

