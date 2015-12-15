Software AG delivers new innovation with webMethods to help businesses achieve digital transformation faster

Latest release makes it possible for anyone – from business users to power users – to free their data to deliver innovative, new applications and services across on premise and cloud

DARMSTADT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) today announced new innovations of its webMethods platform for APIs, integration and microservices. With this release, companies can simplify and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives while also speeding their adoption of cloud.

Suraj Kumar, GM of API, Integration and Microservices at Software AG, commented: “Companies today are facing unprecedented challenges with speed of digital transformation. Our customers are accelerating their multi-year roadmap of digital programs to months just to keep pace with this rapidly changing and disruptive market. That’s why we are focused on helping companies accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. Our customers are innovating daily, customizing curbside pickup, monetizing data, deploying digital healthcare and rolling out open banking solutions, for example.”

The latest updates to webMethods include:

To simplify cloud adoption, Software AG has added AI and ML-assisted smart mapping . Now users are given suggested mappings based on the combined best practices across the platform, reducing the effort of building integrations.

. Now users are given suggested mappings based on the combined best practices across the platform, reducing the effort of building integrations. A new online community gives partners and users the opportunity to share cloud connectors as well as integration templates , or “recipes,” to build their projects faster and with fewer errors.

, or “recipes,” to build their projects faster and with fewer errors. Democratize and speed development and integration of data and services for use in applications with a new graphical flow editor for power users, as well as a drag and drop UI for business users (multi-persona interface).

for power users, as well as a for business users (multi-persona interface). Enhancements to develop productivity with improved DevOps capabilities including open APIs for all API management and microservices deployment functionality, containerized runtimes, helm charts and CI/CD samples to simplify update rollout.

including open APIs for all API management and microservices deployment functionality, containerized runtimes, helm charts and CI/CD samples to simplify update rollout. Eliminate the complexity of managing business application with webMethods AppMesh that ties together its API management and microservices platforms to bring application-level visibility and control.

According to a recent Gartner report, application leaders struggle to deliver APIs while minimizing the workload hitting their systems of record. But APIs enable digital modernization and companies are increasingly adopting APIs and microservices as the building blocks for innovation. Furthermore, recent research from Software AG and Vanson Bourne shows that 97 percent of organizations believe it would be beneficial to combine the utilization of APIs, microservices and integration together as a bundled solution.

For more information about this latest release, please click here.

