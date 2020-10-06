Softeon Enhances Powerful Fulfilment Solution Suite for Direct-to-Consumer Strategies

From Order Orchestration across the Network to Advanced Warehouse Execution, Softeon Delivers a Powerful Platform to Meet Current Needs and Adapt Over Time

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BOPIS–Softeon, a global supply chain software provider with the industry’s best record of customer success, continues to enhance its powerful set of software solutions to empower and optimize direct-to-consumer strategies in retail, consumer goods manufacturing and beyond.





The retail landscape is rapidly transforming. US ecommerce sales were up an incredible 44.5% in Q2 versus 2019, and grew 31.8% versus Q1.

In addition, traditional brick and mortar retail channels are pressured not only by the ecommerce growth but also by the impact of the COVID pandemic, which has dramatically – and perhaps permanently – altered consumer buying behavior.

The result: a strategic imperative to build robust ecommerce/direct-to-consumer (DTC) business models for both retailers and consumer goods manufacturers.

To achieve DTC fulfillment success requires robust support for order management and the end-to-end fulfillment process. Softeon’s broad solution suite delivers the capabilities retailers, brand companies, and third-party logistics firms need to delight customers and manage efulfillment profitably.

Key Softeon solution components include:

Distributed Order Management (DOM): Softeon’s robust DOM provides granular real-time inventory visibility to inventory across the extended supply chain, enabling “ship from anywhere” fulfillment strategies. The DOM solution provides rapid enablement of key efulfillment process, such as buy online, pick-up in store (BOPIS); curbside pick-up; vendor drop ship and more.

Softeon DOM also enables rules-driven precision in defining fulfilment policies and determining the sourcing point that meets customer service requirements at least cost while considering network and capacity constraints. This allows retailers and manufacturers to maximize the customer experience (including real-time available-to-promise capabilities) and increase their own profitability.

The Softeon DOM can also easily support emerging strategies such as “pop-up” distribution centers.

Softeon continues to add new DOM capabilities, recently launching a simulation tool that provides analytics on potential sourcing policy changes, and work-order management for product customization processes.

Store-based Applications: Softeon also provides a powerful, yet simple to use application to leverage brick and mortar stores for omnichannel processes, including store fulfillment, parcel shipping, returns management and more.

Distribution Center Fulfillment Optimization and Automation: Softeon offers a wide range of capabilities to optimize DC-based order fulfillment, including Warehouse Management and Warehouse Execution System solutions – available together or as stand-alone systems.

This delivers advanced order orchestration in the DC, and provides rich functionality to reduce costs in picking through order batch optimization and uses methods such as intelligent cluster picking and dynamic pick cart management. Softeon also provides complete, optimized support for technologies such as Voice, smart carts, pick-to-light, put walls, mobile robots and more.

Together, these capabilities can significantly reduce the cost per pick and ensure customer service commitments are met, with the automatic release of work based on those SLA’s and carrier cut-off times.

All this and more is available in the Cloud or on-premise. Softeon is delivering efulfillment/DTC success to a growing array of omnichannel leaders.

About Softeon

Softeon is a global provider of supply chain solutions from planning through execution, anchored by our Warehouse Management System (WMS), Warehouse Execution, and Distributed Order Management (DOM) solutions. Our advanced services-based platform is engineered to reduce complex problems into simple solutions for a faster time to market and lower cost of ownership. Users can implement solutions incrementally to solve a specific challenge or deploy an integrated system. Configurable modules and rules-based solutions give market leaders the business agility they need to get ahead and stay ahead. Companies choose the flexibility and ease-of-use of the Softeon platform to drive higher business value and accelerate ROI. Deployment options include on-premise or in the cloud – delivered with a 100% track record of system success. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

Contacts

Stacey Garrison, sgarrison@softeon.com