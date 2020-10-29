Single-Gate Logic Devices from Diodes Incorporated Target Automotive Applications Including Infotainment and ADAS

3 hours ago

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced new additions to its expanding portfolio of automotive-compliant logic devices. The 74AHC1GxxQ (standard CMOS) and 74AHCT1GxxQ (TTL compatible) devices are AEC-Q100 grade 1 qualified, manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, and are PPAP capable.

Single-gate logic is used extensively in automotive systems, wherever a signal needs to be gated, buffered or inverted. The new devices offer 2-input single-gate solutions for AND, OR, XOR, NAND, and NOR gates as well as inverters and buffers. The inverters are available with and without Schmitt trigger inputs while the buffers have 3-state outputs with active-high or active-low output enable.

The CMOS compatible 74AHC1GxxQ devices operate from a supply voltage of between 2.0V and 5.5V, while the TTL compatible 7A4HCT1GxxQ devices operate from a supply voltage of between 4.5V and 5.5V. Propagation delays are typically between 4.5ns for the CMOS Inverter (74AHC1G04QSE-7) and 5.9ns for the TTL compatible Schmitt Trigger Inverter (74AHCT1G14QSE-7).

The 74AHC1GxxQ and 74AHCT1GxxQ join Diodes’ growing portfolio of automotive “1G” logic devices – including its 74LVC1GxxQ family – making logic products the largest category of AEC-Q100 qualified products available from Diodes. Diodes, for highest reliability, has chosen to use die dedicated to automotive-compliant devices, removing circuitry under the bond pad and using gold bond wires.

The 74AHC1GxxQ, 74AHCT1GxxQ and 74LVC1GxxQ families are available now in both SOT25 and SOT353 packages, priced as $0.045 in 1000 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 28 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Diodes Incorporated

Emily Yang

VP, Worldwide Sales and Marketing

P: 972-987-3900

Contact Us

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers

EVP, Investor Relations

P: 949-224-3874

E: lsievers@sheltongroup.com

More Stories

Cloud-Native Retail Platform Tekion Raises $150 Million Series C

13 mins ago

WiTricity Raises $34 Million in Venture Capital, Including Strategic Investment From Mitsubishi Corporation

44 mins ago

IDEMIA Launches Converged Card to Enable Financial Inclusion with Identity and Payment Card Solution

44 mins ago

You may have missed

Cloud-Native Retail Platform Tekion Raises $150 Million Series C

13 mins ago

WiTricity Raises $34 Million in Venture Capital, Including Strategic Investment From Mitsubishi Corporation

44 mins ago

IDEMIA Launches Converged Card to Enable Financial Inclusion with Identity and Payment Card Solution

44 mins ago

Arable Raises $20M to Digitize Agriculture and Optimize the Food System

2 hours ago

Strategy Analytics: Google’s Share of Global Digital Media Revenues Declined By 2.7% in Q2 To A Six-Year Low

2 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!