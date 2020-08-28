SiliconArts Launches RayCore Path-Series Availability: “The GPU for Photo-realistic Graphics”

The Most Advanced Path Tracing GPU for Photo-realistic Graphics





SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SiliconArts today released RC-MC, its next generation RayCore graphics architecture. The RayCore MC is scalable and modular to enable integration on a wide variety of gaming platforms including cloud, desktop, mobile, console and VR/AR. The RC-MC is being made available in an external Graphics Accelerator (eGFX) for content developers and SOC design evaluation.

Jon Peddie, principle and founder of Jon Peddie Research, says of the RayCore MC product release: “SiliconArts’ latest product breaks another barrier between the professional rendering and the broader graphics market, with path tracing features such as global illumination and soft shadows that are being deployed in advanced rendering farms today.”

The RayCore MC-Series utilizes SiliconArts’ unique implementation of path tracing GPU algorithms to deliver a scalable 3D GPU rendering core. The RayCore MC-Series provides over 300 million path tracing Rays/sec/mm2 with power dissipation as low as 5 million Rays/sec/mW in advanced semiconductor manufacturing technology1. When complemented by an optimized caching methodology the core’s silicon compute efficiency reduces bus bandwidth and DDR transfers for constrained systems.

“RayCore MC makes real-time path tracing easy and quick to realize, which has not been practical in gaming or other real-time video applications due to the high computational requirements,” said SiliconArts CEO Hyung-Min Yoon. “SiliconArts has perfected a very efficient architecture for path tracing that is sufficient to introduce ray tracing to mobile devices, AR, VR, and other battery powered devices. With RayCore MC GPUs, gamers will be able to easily enjoy photorealistic high-quality graphics from the cloud, desktop, mobile and wearable devices.”

The RayCore MC-Series is ready for evaluation in FPGA, initial SOC devices are expected in 2021, contact for details.

1Estimate based on scaling 22nmGF developed design results to 5nm TSMC design.

About SiliconArts

Leading embedded ray tracing GPU technology for all markets needing ray tracing support based on a licensable IP core that incorporates patented innovations to bring low power, real-time ray tracing to mainstream markets. SiliconArts® and RayCore® are registered trademarks of SiliconArts Inc.

About RayCore MC-Series GPU

The ray tracing architecture can be integrated into conventional shader GPU designs to upgrade their performance for ray trace authored content while preserving the legacy GPU support. The RayCore MC provides the highest quality ray tracing image quality needed for advanced professional applications. It can be integrated into desktop and cloud-based ray tracing solutions as well as integrated GPU solutions requiring the ultimate in ray tracing performance and quality.

