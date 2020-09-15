SHI International Hires Lisa Stewart and David Olzak to Fuel Future Growth

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has hired Lisa Stewart as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Commercial, and David Olzak as Senior Vice President of New Business Development. Both will play key roles in spearheading new growth opportunities for SHI.

Lisa Stewart is a channel veteran with a 30-year proven track record of executing winning strategies around the latest technology trends. She has driven industry-leading growth and continuous transformation for companies like CDW, SoftwareOne, and Insight/Software Spectrum, where she held a variety of Senior Executive Sales and Operations roles. She will lead a team of four Enterprise Senior Region Managers at the helm of SHI’s Enterprise Commercial Sales division.

David Olzak arrives at SHI from Trace3, where he served as Senior VP of Sales after a combined seven years in sales management at Presidio and Bluewater Technologies. With over 20 years’ IT industry experience, David has helped companies excel in sales methodology and process improvement. He has built technical sales teams supporting cloud, cyber security, collaboration, IoT and managed services initiatives. Before moving to sales roles, Olzak started his career in network and systems engineering and worked in advanced technologies.

“Lisa and David will build on and complement our outstanding team,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “Both are natural leaders who bring experience, perspective and external insight that will help us evolve our strategy for delivering more value to our market. With Lisa and David in their new roles, SHI is even better positioned to meet customers’ current and future needs.”

ABOUT SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry’s most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

