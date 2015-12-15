Sharp NEC Display Solutions Upgrades E Series Standalone Large Format Displays with 4K Ultra HD, a Built-In Media Player and Intuitive Controls

Ideal for corporate, education and digital signage applications, the E Series Displays deliver simple, cost-effective operation

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AVTweeps—Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display market, today announced its upgraded E Series standalone large format displays. Designed with corporate, education and indoor digital signage applications in mind, the improved E Series delivers 4K UHD resolution with a slim bezel design, giving users the opportunity to quickly and effectively share content, whether in small information installations or built-in solutions. The E Series is the perfect introduction to the world of professional digital signage.

Designed for straightforward, standalone operation, the E Series features LAN connectivity to give users the ability to control, monitor and manage the display remotely through Sharp/NEC’s NaViSet Administrator 2. The E Series also features two USB connections – a USB media player for audio, video or image files to be displayed for signage purposes and a USB-C external power supply. Available in 32, 43, 49, 55 and 65-inch displays, the E Series features an integrated ATSC/NTSC tuner and dual 10W speakers for the larger displays. The 32” E328 features FHD resolution, along with integrated 5W speakers.

Featuring industry standard digital and analogue signal inputs, the E Series allows for flexible integration into AV infrastructures. Its slim, lightweight design and integrated speakers enable simple, low-cost installation, while its energy-efficient backlit LED display, backed by Energy Star 8.0 certification, ensures lower carbon footprint, low power consumption and longer backlight lifetime.

The sleek new design of the displays with a flat rear cover make for easy mounting, and new simple controls for on-screen configuration through the addition of a new joystick. The 55 and 65-inch options also include handles for easy transportation and installation. The E Series comes outfitted with a temperature sensor and ambient light sensor, 24-hour on/off scheduling feature and sleep timer to ensure efficient use. For your security, the E Series supports infrared lock to disable the infrared remote control to block unauthorized persons from accessing the display.

“The updated E Series displays give users a flexible, intuitive solution to get digital signage up and running quickly,” said Horacio Alzate, product manager for Sharp/NEC. “Offering an 8000:1 contrast ratio, 72% color gamut for crystal clear content, more vibrant colors and a clearer image, the E Series gives organizations the opportunity to grab and retain the attention of their audiences from corporate breakrooms to school hallways and beyond.”

For more information on Sharp NEC Display Solutions, visit https://www.sharpnecdisplays.us/.

