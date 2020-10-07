SentinelOne Achieves FedRAMP Certification Extending Federal Government Market Access

Coveted Federal Authorization Meets Rigorous Cloud Security Requirements Mandatory for All U.S. Federal Agencies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that the company has achieved the coveted FedRAMP designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. This certification empowers U.S. federal government customers to leverage the most innovative endpoint security solution from the fastest growing cybersecurity company in the market. With the FedRAMP designation, SentinelOne reinforces its position as a trusted national security partner enabling the federal government to be more efficient and secure.

“With limited budget and staff, Federal Agencies rely heavily on their technology partners to help them overcome both cybersecurity and other technology challenges,” said Patty Trexler, Vice President, GHE, SentinelOne. “Government entities desperately need a product roadmap to help them determine which vendors to trust. The FedRAMP designation puts SentinelOne in a position of strength as we look to help more agencies improve their cyberdefenses and protect themselves – and US citizens – against ever increasing cyberattacks.”

FedRAMP is the government’s most rigorous security compliance framework, with standard security baselines and processes to provide both an initial authorization of a cloud service and a mechanism for that security package to be reused across the federal government. SentinelOne’s flagship Singularity Platform combines autonomous endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), IoT security, and cloud workload protection (CWPP) into a centralized platform, providing federal agencies with complete protection and visibility across their entire network. With the FedRAMP designation, the SentinelOne team is primed to work with government agencies, helping mitigate cyber risk on federal, state, and local levels.

“Federal agencies rely on rigorous certification programs like FedRAMP to navigate an increasingly complex technology ecosystem,” said Chris Bates, CISO, SentinelOne. “Securing the FedRAMP designation is further proof that federal customers can rely upon SentinelOne’s AI-powered platform and scaled infrastructure for best-in-class autonomous protection.”

Ransomware and other attack vectors remain a primary risk source for organizations across industries, but are of particular concern for perpetually short-staffed and under-resourced federal agencies. FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services used by the U.S. government, providing agencies with a much-needed technology purchasing road-map. Furthermore, SentinelOne’s Singularity platform deploys in seconds, providing complete protection from the endpoint to cloud to IoT, seamlessly securing government agencies with AI-powered defenses.

The FedRAMP designation is the latest in a series of industry recognitions for SentinelOne. The company was recently named to the Forbes AI 50 List as well as the CNBC Disruptor 50 and the Deloitte Fast 500. SentinelOne also received the highest overall rating and most verified reviews for the overall rating category in the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer:’ Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions report.

For further information on the SentinelOne Singularity Platform, visit https://www.sentinelone.com/.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Contacts

Will Clark



fama PR for SentinelOne



P: 401-714-4192



E: S1@famapr.com