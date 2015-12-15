Sarcos Robotics Named 2021 Product Innovation Award Winner by IEEE Robotics and Automation Society for the Guardian XO Exoskeleton

World’s first full-body, battery-powered exoskeleton selected as a winner for its innovation and technical contribution to the robotics and automation community

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sarcos Robotics, a global leader in the production of robots that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, today announced that its Guardian® XO® industrial exoskeleton—the world's first full-body, battery-powered wearable industrial robot designed to increase strength and endurance—has been chosen by the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society (RAS) as this year's winner for Product Innovation in their annual RAS Awards program.





The annual RAS Product Innovation Award was established in 2010 to identify companies that have made innovative commercial products using Robotics and Automation Science and Technology. The Guardian XO robot was chosen for its role in moving the robotics and automation industry forward in full-body, powered exoskeleton technology and for the potential impact in reducing workplace injuries while simultaneously increasing worker productivity.

The Guardian XO exoskeleton, which has been under development for more than 20 years, can safely lift up to 200 pounds for extended work sessions and is applicable to a wide variety of industries, such as aviation, manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, oil & gas, construction, defense, and others. It combines human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with the strength, endurance, and precision of machines to augment the workforce by enhancing human safety and productivity. It can significantly increase the wearer’s strength and endurance while eliminating strain and fatigue on the body.

An Alpha version of the Guardian XO exoskeleton was first publicly unveiled at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) through a partnership with Delta Air Lines and has received several top honors, including being named one of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020 by TIME Magazine, as well as a Finalist in the Products category for the 2020 Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards. The Guardian XO exoskeleton is expected to be commercially available in 2022.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized once again by the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society for our efforts in the development of innovative robotic technologies, and particularly for our Guardian XO full-body, powered exoskeleton,” said Ben Wolff, chairman and CEO, Sarcos Robotics. “The Guardian XO exoskeleton has been in development for multiple decades, so this award validates all of the hard work our team has dedicated to this project. We believe it will have a significant impact across the global industrial workforce once commercially deployed in 2022.”

To see the complete list of winners, please visit: https://www.ieee-ras.org/about-ras/latest-news/1775-2021-ieee-ras-award-recipients-announced.

For more information on Sarcos and its products, visit https://www.sarcos.com.

ABOUT SARCOS ROBOTICS

Sarcos Robotics is the world leader in industrial robotic systems that augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with the strength, endurance, and precision of machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. Leveraging more than 25 years of research and development, Sarcos’ mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian® S, Guardian® GT, and Guardian® XO®, are revolutionizing the future of work wherever physically demanding work is done. Formerly the robotics division of a major defense contractor, Sarcos is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, powered by an innovative team of entrepreneurs and engineers, and backed by Caterpillar, GE Ventures, Microsoft, and Schlumberger. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com.

