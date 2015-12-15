Roblox Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored Roblox, a global online platform bringing people together through play, as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™.

The ranking is based on confidential survey feedback representing more than 44,000 employees from companies across the Bay Area. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job.

These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

“Our founding company value is to ‘Respect the Community,’ and employee well-being is a top priority. That is why we invest in programs, benefits, and opportunities that create a positive environment where employees can thrive,” said Barbara Messing, Chief Employee Experience Officer of Roblox. “At its core, Roblox is a company of inventors. We’re solving some of the hardest engineering and product challenges as we build the metaverse and bring people around the world to play, learn, and work together.”

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area stand out for excelling in one of the nation’s most competitive markets. To that end, to attract the best talent and be a great place to work, Roblox instituted a number of new initiatives in 2020 to reinforce the company’s culture while simultaneously providing the resources necessary to help its employees excel in their jobs:

Roblox created a series of “Leading Remotely” sessions where managers could discuss inventive ways to manage teams virtually.

Roblox started offering regularly-scheduled mental well-being days off for employees to recharge.

Roblox introduced a new “no-meeting Wednesdays” policy to combat online meeting fatigue and allow employees to focus on their tasks and family matters without any interruption.

Roblox provided a $1,000 allowance for home office equipment to each employee and started regular virtual gatherings to bring employees together, provide important updates, discuss issues that make the team anxious or uncertain, and answer questions on a weekly basis.

Roblox launched Roblox Giving, a program for Roblox to match contributions from eligible employees, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000 per contributor per year, to the charitable organizations of their choice.

Roblox launched new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives, including employee resource groups (ERGs) to support underrepresented groups and help educate the broader employee community.

The Roblox People team recreated its 2020 internship program to be run in a fully virtual environment and further expanded it to support more students across the U.S. The program was honored as one of the Top 100 Internship Programs 2020.

The engineering team developed an immersive virtual experience recreating the company’s HQ on Roblox where employees could interact with one another at the end of each of the weekly townhall gatherings.

“Talented people in the Bay Area want to work for organizations where they can be part of something innovative and impactful,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like Roblox are attracting these candidates because of their great workplace culture where employees feel like their job is meaningful and that they can maximize their human potential.”

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Roblox also was ranked as a Best Workplace in 2019 and 2020 by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

About Roblox



Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 36 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over five million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

About the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™



Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to confidential Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 44,000 Bay Area employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work analyzes these experiences relative to each organization’s size, workforce make up, and what’s typical in their industry and in the Bay Area.

The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced.

To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard. To ensure companies had a sufficient Bay Area presence, a minimum of 10 people from the Bay Area needed to respond to the survey and at least 5% of the survey respondents at large companies and at least 20% in small and medium companies needed to be from the Bay Area. Companies with 10 to 999 people were considered for the small and medium category; companies with 1,000 employees or more were considered for the large category.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work®



Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter.

Contacts

Roblox Corporation

Brian Jaquet



bjaquet@roblox.com