PODS® Turns to Medallia for Complete View of Customer Experience in a Single Platform

Leverages Medallia Digital, Social and LivingLens to understand the customer experience across all channels of engagement

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that PODS Enterprises, LLC, the moving and storage company, has selected several Medallia technologies to have a comprehensive view of the customer experience.

“Delivering industry-leading customer care is essential to everything we do,” said Luci Rainey, SVP and Chief Customer Officer of PODS. “We are excited to partner with Medallia to help enable PODS to gain a more comprehensive understanding of our customer base. In turn, we believe those insights will provide guidance to strengthen our role as an ally during our customer’s life transitions via our innovative moving and storage offerings.”

Medallia Digital will provide PODS with a deep understanding of customer behaviors and experiences when engaging on their Website while Medallia Social will give PODS insights into customer sentiment by region, based on feedback shared on social channels. And with Medallia LivingLens, for the first time ever, PODS will give customers the option to share rich video feedback – more emotional and detailed engagement than a survey can provide alone.

