Perforating Gun Market | Rise in Oil and Gas E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalPerforatingGunMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the perforating gun market and it is poised to grow by USD 160.79 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024





The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rise in oil and gas E&P activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in oil and gas E&P activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Perforating Gun Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Perforating Gun Market is segmented as below:

Application

Onshore

Offshore

Geographic Segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Perforating Gun Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our perforating gun market report covers the following areas:

Perforating Gun Market Size

Perforating Gun Market Trends

Perforating Gun Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing applications of IoT in the oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the perforating gun market growth during the next few years.

Perforating Gun Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the perforating gun market, including some of the vendors such as Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Hunting, National Oilwell Varco and Schlumberger. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the perforating gun market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Perforating Gun Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist perforating gun market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the perforating gun market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the perforating gun market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of perforating gun market vendors

