PCTEL to Present Virtually and Host 1×1 Investor Meetings at 10th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference June 23 and 24

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI) today announced that David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO, and Kevin McGowan, PCTEL’s CFO, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 24, 2020. PCTEL’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 8:00 am CDT on June 24 and will be accessible to registered attendees through the conference site, www.IDEASconferences.com. A webcast of the presentation will also be available through the conference website and in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-presentations.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Phillip Kupper, (817) 778-8339, pkupper@threepa.com.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

