PAC-MAN Takes to the Streets of the Real World in the New PAC-MAN GEO Game

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Unleashes PAC-MAN Upon the Maze of City Streets of Real-Life Cities from New York to Tokyo and Places in Between

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading video game developer and publisher BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., today announced the official launch and availability of PAC-MAN™ GEO for Apple iOS and Google Android devices in the Americas and in over 170 regions. PAC-MAN has spent a lifetime navigating arcade mazes, now in PAC-MAN GEO, he’s hitting the streets of real-world cities with his fans, in search of landmarks and adventure along the way. While pre-registered players would have had PAC-MAN GEO automatically installed on their devices today – we invite all PAC-MAN and mobile game fans to join in the fun and download PAC-MAN GEO from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for their mobile devices today.





Taking to the streets of New York, Paris, Tokyo, and places in between through the Google Maps Platform, PAC-MAN will tour the world visiting landmarks big and small along the way. Utilizing detailed maps of famous cities, PAC-MAN GEO brings classic PAC-MAN™ gameplay to city maps where PAC-MAN navigates the maze of city streets with Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde in chase. Power pellets will also be placed on the map, enabling PAC-MAN to turn the tables on the pesky ghosts.

“PAC-MAN GEO is breaking the traditional concept of the PAC-MAN maze and allows PAC-MAN to be played in real locations around the world for the first time ever in its 40 year history,” says Dennis Lee, Director of Brand Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “As PAC-MAN continues to celebrate his 40th anniversary in 2020, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment is finding ever more innovative and fun ways to create new PAC-MAN experiences for fans young and old to play. We hope PAC-MAN GEO will be another example of a memorable collaboration with Google Maps and one fans will enjoy immensely.”

PAC-MAN GEO launch trailer can be found at the following YouTube link: https://youtu.be/dcZo2X_jZy0

PAC-MAN GEO assets can be found at the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. press room at: https://www.bneapressroom.com

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Press Release © 2020 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

