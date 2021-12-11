ON Semiconductor Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

PHOENIX, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) today announced results for the first quarter of 2021 with following highlights:

Revenue of $1,481.7 million increased 16 percent year-over-year

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.20 as compared to $(0.03) in the quarter a year ago

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.35 as compared to $0.10 in the quarter a year ago

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.2 percent increased 80 basis points quarter-over-quarter and 370 basis points year-over-year

Cash provided by operating activities of $218.5 million as compared to $166.0 million in the quarter a year ago

Free cash flow of $141.5 million, as compared to $33.7 million in the quarter a year ago

Record automotive revenue of $515 million increased 5 percent quarter-over-quarter

“We delivered strong results driven by disciplined execution in a strong demand environment across our focus end-markets. Our gross margin initiatives are beginning to show early results with first quarter gross margin expanding by 80 basis points quarter-over-quarter. We remain confident in our ability to further expand our margins as we continue to make structural changes to the business,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor.

“The momentum in our strategic automotive and industrial end-markets is accelerating. During the first quarter, we secured key platform design wins for our Silicon Carbide and Silicon based power products, further solidifying our market leadership in vehicle electrification.”

Selected financial results for the quarter are shown below with comparable periods: GAAP Non-GAAP (in millions, except per share data) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Revenue $1,481.7 $1,446.3 $1,277.9 $1,481.7 $1,446.3 $1,277.9 Gross Margin 35.2 % 34.4 % 31.5 % 35.2 % 34.4 % 31.5 % Operating Margin 8.5 % 11.6 % 1.5 % 13.3 % 14.2 % 6.6 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation $89.9 $89.0 ($14.0) $151.3 $147.1 $42.8 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.20 $0.21 ($0.03) $0.35 $0.35 $0.10

Revenue Summary ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Business Segment Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Sequential



Change Year over Year



Change PSG $ 747.0 $ 716.4 $ 623.9 4 % 20 % ASG 531.5 522.0 467.1 2 % 14 % ISG 203.2 207.9 186.9 (2) % 9 % Total $ 1,481.7 $ 1,446.3 $ 1,277.9 2 % 16 %

SECOND QUARTER 2021 OUTLOOK

The following table outlines ON Semiconductor’s projected second quarter of 2021 GAAP and non-GAAP outlook.

Total ON Semiconductor GAAP Special Items*** Total ON Semiconductor Non-GAAP**** Revenue $1,570 to $1,670 million $1,570 to $1,670 million Gross Margin 35.8% to 37.8% 35.8% to 37.8% Operating Expenses $373 to $391 million $50 to $54 million $323 to $337 million Other Income and Expense (including interest expense), net $32 to $35 million $4 to $5 million* $28 to $30 million Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.29 to $ 0.38 $0.15 to $ 0.16 $0.44 to $0.54 Diluted Shares Outstanding ** 448 million 13 million 435 million

* Convertible Notes, Non-cash interest expense is calculated pursuant to FASB’s Accounting Standards Codification Topic 470: Debt. ** Diluted shares outstanding can vary as a result of, among other things, the actual exercise of options or vesting of restricted stock units, the incremental dilutive shares from the Company’s convertible senior subordinated notes, and the repurchase or the issuance of stock or convertible notes or the sale of treasury shares. In periods when the quarterly average stock price per share exceeds $20.72, the non-GAAP diluted share count and non-GAAP net income per share include the anti-dilutive impact of the Company’s hedge transactions issued concurrently with the 1.625% convertible notes. At an average stock price per share between $20.72 and $30.70, the hedging activity offsets the potentially dilutive effect of the 1.625% convertible notes. In periods when the quarterly average stock price exceeds $30.70 for the 1.625% Notes, the dilutive impact of the warrants issued concurrently with such notes is included in the diluted shares outstanding. Both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share counts are based on the Company’s stock price as of April 2, 2021. *** Special items may include: amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; expensing of appraised inventory fair market value step-up; purchased in-process research and development expenses; restructuring, asset impairments and other, net; goodwill impairment charges; gains and losses on debt prepayment; non-cash interest expense; actuarial (gains) losses on pension plans and other pension benefits; and certain other special items, as necessary. These special items are out of our control and could change significantly from period to period. As a result, we are not able to reasonably estimate and separately present the individual impact or probable significance of these special items, and we are similarly unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures. The reconciliation that is unavailable would include a forward-looking income statement, balance sheet and statement of cash flows in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we use a projected range of the aggregate amount of special items in order to calculate our projected non-GAAP operating expense outlook. **** We believe these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to investors. We use these measures, together with GAAP measures, for internal managerial purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, we do not, and you should not, rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when taken together with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures that we also provide in our releases, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient electronics innovations that help make the world greener, safer, inclusive and connected. The company has transformed into our customers’ supplier of choice for power, analog, sensor and connectivity solutions. The company’s superior products help engineers solve their most unique design challenges in automotive, industrial, cloud power, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

This document includes “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included or incorporated in this document could be deemed forward-looking statements, particularly statements about the future financial performance of ON Semiconductor, including financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “plans” or “anticipates” or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could affect our future results or events are described under Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 16, 2021 (our “2020 Form 10-K”) and from time to time in our other SEC reports. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law. You should carefully consider the trends, risks and uncertainties described in this document, our 2020 Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks or uncertainties actually occurs or continues, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose all or part of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) Quarters Ended April 2, 2021 December 31,



2020 April 3, 2020 Revenue $ 1,481.7 $ 1,446.3 $ 1,277.9 Cost of revenue (exclusive of amortization shown below) 960.5 948.7 875.2 Gross profit 521.2 497.6 402.7 Gross margin 35.2 % 34.4 % 31.5 % Operating expenses: Research and development 173.6 159.7 171.0 Selling and marketing 78.9 71.0 76.8 General and administrative 72.4 62.4 71.2 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 25.0 29.3 32.3 Restructuring, asset impairments and other charges, net 42.5 7.2 32.8 Intangible asset impairment 2.9 — — Total operating expenses 395.3 329.6 384.1 Operating income 125.9 168.0 18.6 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (33.4) (41.8) (42.5) Interest income 0.4 0.6 1.9 Other income (expense) 4.5 (6.3) 0.1 Other income (expense), net (28.5) (47.5) (40.5) Income (loss) before income taxes 97.4 120.5 (21.9) Income tax (provision) benefit (7.1) (30.7) 8.2 Net income (loss) 90.3 89.8 (13.7) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (0.4) (0.8) (0.3) Net income (loss) attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation $ 89.9 $ 89.0 $ (14.0) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ (0.03) Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.21 $ (0.03) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 413.4 411.3 410.6 Diluted 445.4 431.6 410.6

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) April 2, 2021 December 31,



2020 April 3, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,042.5 $ 1,080.7 $ 1,982.0 Receivables, net 683.6 676.0 652.0 Inventories 1,295.5 1,251.4 1,251.9 Other current assets 166.0 176.0 146.4 Total current assets 3,187.6 3,184.1 4,032.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,489.4 2,512.3 2,579.9 Goodwill 1,663.4 1,663.4 1,663.4 Intangible assets, net 441.1 469.0 558.2 Deferred tax assets 447.2 429.0 331.0 Other assets 401.7 410.2 256.0 Total assets $ 8,630.4 $ 8,668.0 $ 9,420.8 Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable $ 605.0 $ 572.9 $ 503.9 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 588.3 570.0 542.6 Current portion of long-term debt 536.7 531.6 689.6 Total current liabilities 1,730.0 1,674.5 1,736.1 Long-term debt 2,806.9 2,959.7 4,043.0 Deferred tax liabilities 53.9 57.3 60.8 Other long-term liabilities 390.0 418.4 343.3 Total liabilities 4,980.8 5,109.9 6,183.2 ON Semiconductor Corporation stockholders’ equity: Common stock 5.8 5.7 5.7 Additional paid-in capital 4,161.0 4,133.1 3,830.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55.9) (57.6) (66.5) Accumulated earnings 1,515.4 1,425.5 1,177.3 Less: Treasury stock, at cost (1,996.7) (1,968.2) (1,731.9) Total ON Semiconductor Corporation stockholders’ equity 3,629.6 3,538.5 3,214.9 Non-controlling interest 20.0 19.6 22.7 Total stockholders’ equity 3,649.6 3,558.1 3,237.6 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,630.4 $ 8,668.0 $ 9,420.8

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (in millions) Quarters Ended April 2, 2021 December 31,



2020 April 3, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 90.3 $ 89.8 $ (13.7) Adjusted for: Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net 42.5 7.2 32.8 Intangible asset impairment 2.9 — — Interest expense 33.4 41.8 42.5 Interest income (0.4) (0.6) (1.9) Income tax provision (benefit) 7.1 30.7 (8.2) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (0.4) (0.8) (0.3) Depreciation and amortization 153.4 153.8 161.2 Actuarial losses on pension plans and other pension benefits — 4.0 — Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs 0.2 0.7 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA 329.0 326.6 212.7 Increase (decrease): Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net (42.5) (7.2) (32.8) Interest expense (33.4) (41.8) (42.5) Interest income 0.4 0.6 1.9 Income tax (provision) benefit (7.1) (30.7) 8.2 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 0.4 0.8 0.3 Actuarial losses on pension plans and other pension benefits — (4.0) — Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs (0.2) (0.7) (0.3) (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of fixed assets 0.3 (1.4) 0.2 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2.4 3.0 3.0 Share-based compensation 22.3 16.5 15.7 Non-cash interest on convertible notes 4.6 8.8 9.5 Non-cash asset impairment charges 3.2 3.3 1.4 Change in deferred tax balances (23.2) 26.5 (19.0) Other (2.0) 5.2 — Changes in assets and liabilities (35.7) 94.9 7.7 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 218.5 $ 400.4 $ 166.0 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment $ (77.0) $ (116.4) $ (132.3) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0.2 4.8 — Deposits utilized (made) for purchase of property, plant and equipment (0.4) (0.1) 2.2 Purchase of business, net of cash acquired — — (4.5) Settlement of purchase price from previous acquisition — — 26.0 Deposit made for manufacturing facility — (100.0) — Net cash used in investing activities $ (77.2) $ (211.7) $ (108.6) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds for the issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan $ 6.6 $ 5.8 $ 7.5 Payment of tax withholding for restricted stock units (28.5) (2.9) (16.0) Repurchase of common stock — — (65.4) Issuance and borrowings under debt agreements — — 1,165.0 Payment of debt issuance and other financing costs — (0.2) — Repayment of borrowings under debt agreements (154.1) (759.3) (56.0) Payments related to previous acquisition (2.1) (0.6) (4.9) Dividend to non-controlling shareholder — (5.0) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (178.1) $ (762.2) $ 1,030.2 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (0.8) 0.2 0.2 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (37.6) $ (573.3) $ 1,087.8 Beginning cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,081.5 1,654.8 894.2 Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,043.9 $ 1,081.5 $ 1,982.0

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES (in millions, except per share and percentage data) Quarters Ended April 2, 2021 December 31,



2020 April 3, 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 521.2 $ 497.6 $ 402.7 Special items: a) Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory — — — Total special items — — — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 521.2 $ 497.6 $ 402.7 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin: GAAP gross margin 35.2 % 34.4 % 31.5 % Special items: a) Amortization of fair market value step-up of inventory — % — % — % Total special items — % — % — % Non-GAAP gross margin 35.2 % 34.4 % 31.5 % Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 395.3 $ 329.6 $ 384.1 Special items: a) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (25.0) (29.3) (32.3) b) Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net (42.5) (7.2) (32.8) c) Intangible asset impairment (2.9) — — d) Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs (0.2) (0.7) (0.3) Total special items (70.6) (37.2) (65.4) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 324.7 $ 292.4 $ 318.7 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP operating income: GAAP operating income $ 125.9 $ 168.0 $ 18.6 Special items: a) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 25.0 29.3 32.3 b) Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net 42.5 7.2 32.8 c) Intangible asset impairment 2.9 — — d) Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs 0.2 0.7 0.3 Total special items 70.6 37.2 65.4 Non-GAAP operating income $ 196.5 $ 205.2 $ 84.0 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP operating margin (operating income / revenue): GAAP operating margin 8.5 % 11.6 % 1.5 % Special items: a) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1.7 % 2.0 % 2.5 % b) Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net 2.9 % 0.5 % 2.6 % c) Intangible asset impairment 0.2 % — % — % d) Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs — % — % — % Total special items 4.8 % 2.6 % 5.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 13.3 % 14.2 % 6.6 % Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP income before income taxes: GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ 97.4 $ 120.5 $ (21.9) Special items: a) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 25.0 29.3 32.3 b) Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net 42.5 7.2 32.8 c) Intangible asset impairment 2.9 — — d) Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs 0.2 0.7 0.3 e) Actuarial losses on pension plans and other pension benefits — 4.0 — f) Non-cash interest on convertible notes 4.6 8.8 9.5 Total special items 75.2 50.0 74.9 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 172.6 $ 170.5 $ 53.0 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation: GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation $ 89.9 $ 89.0 $ (14.0) Special items: a) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 25.0 29.3 32.3 b) Restructuring, asset impairments and other, net 42.5 7.2 32.8 c) Intangible asset impairment 2.9 — — d) Third party acquisition and divestiture related costs 0.2 0.7 0.3 e) Actuarial losses on pension plans and other pension benefits — 4.0 — f) Non-cash interest on convertible notes 4.6 8.8 9.5 g) Adjustment of income taxes (13.8) 8.1 (18.1) Total special items 61.4 58.1 56.8 Non-GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation $ 151.3 $ 147.1 $ 42.8 Adjustment of income taxes: Tax adjustment for special items (1) $ (15.8) $ (10.5) $ (15.7) Impact of the Domestication of non-U.S. IP and related effects (2) — (2.1) — Other non-GAAP tax adjustment (3) 2.0 20.7 (2.4) Total adjustment of income taxes $ (13.8) $ 8.1 $ (18.1) Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding: GAAP diluted shares outstanding 445.4 431.6 410.6 Special items: a) Less: dilutive shares attributable to convertible notes (12.8) (14.8) — b) Add: dilutive shares attributable to share-based awards — — 2.2 Total special items (12.8) (14.8) 2.2 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding 432.6 416.8 412.8 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share: Non-GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor Corporation $ 151.3 $ 147.1 $ 42.8 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding 432.6 416.8 412.8 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.10 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 218.5 $ 400.4 $ 166.0 Special items: a) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (77.0) (116.4) (132.3) Total special items (77.0) (116.4) (132.3) Free cash flow $ 141.5 $ 284.0 $ 33.7

(1) Tax impact of non-GAAP special items (a-f) is calculated using the federal statutory rate of 21% for all periods presented. (2) The Company simplified its corporate structure by repatriating the economic rights of its non-U.S. intellectual property to the United States via domestication of certain foreign subsidiaries (the “Domestication”) during 2020. The Domestication resulted in a benefit from recognizing certain deferred tax assets, net of deferred tax liabilities, of $62.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Additionally, the Domestication caused the Company to reassess the full valuation allowance recorded against its U.S. state deferred tax assets. As a result, the Company also released approximately $49.5 million of its valuation allowance recorded against its U.S. state deferred tax assets during the year ended December 31, 2020. Of the total $112.4 million described above, $110.3 million and $2.1 million were recorded during the third and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively. (3) The income tax adjustment primarily represents the use of the net operating loss, non-cash impact of not asserting indefinite reinvestment on earnings of our foreign subsidiaries, deferred tax expense not affecting taxes payable, and non-cash (expense)/benefit related to uncertain tax positions.

Certain of the amounts in the above tables may not total due to rounding of individual amounts.

Total share-based compensation related to the Company’s restricted stock units, stock grant awards and employee stock purchase plan is included below:

Quarters Ended April 2, 2021 December 31, 2020 April 3, 2020 Cost of revenue $ 3.3 $ 3.0 $ 2.5 Research and development 5.7 5.0 4.1 Selling and marketing 4.3 3.4 2.9 General and administrative 9.0 5.1 6.2 Total share-based compensation $ 22.3 $ 16.5 $ 15.7

