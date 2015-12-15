Nintendo News: Enjoy Savings and Celebrations on MAR10 Day

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Every year on March 10, Mario fans mark the occasion of MAR10 Day, recognizing the mustached hero who leaps to the rescue anytime smiles are needed. What makes March 10 so special for Mario? It’s because MAR10 looks just like Mario’s name!





This year, Nintendo is commemorating MAR10 day with a number of offerings and in-game events:

Super Mario Bros. 35 th Anniversary Sales – From now until March 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT, in continuation of the Super Mario Bros. 35 th Anniversary, select games and merchandise are on sale. Games for the Nintendo Switch system featuring Mario and friends are currently available for 35% off their retail price at select retailers and in Nintendo eShop. Play, create and share the side-scrolling Mario courses of your dreams with the Super Mario Maker 2 game. Or suit up in a sporty outfit and serve up some fierce tennis battles – Mushroom Kingdom style – with the Mario Tennis Aces game. Become the master of Mario minigames with the frantic and fun Super Mario Party game, or check into a haunted hotel and rescue Mario from some ghoulish apparitions in the Luigi’s Mansion 3 game . To check out the savings on all these fan-favorite games, visit select retailer websites or https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/. Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary-themed merchandise is now available for purchase at a 35% discount from the Nintendo NY store and store.nintendo.com. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Mario history!

– If you’re a smartphone player, you can enjoy even more Mario themed fun this month. The game for smart devices will feature a Mario Tour available to play beginning March 9 and running until March 23. Keep your eyes peeled for more information about the Mario Tour, including the Tokyo Blur 4 course and newly added drivers, karts and gliders, when the in-game event begins March 9. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Crossover Event – Calling all campers, the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game for smart devices is also enjoying its own lineup of Mario magic this month with a Super Mario Bros. 35 th Anniversary crossover event. During this in-game event, which runs until March 23 at 10:59 p.m. PT, special poses will be added for Fave Photos, and some past event items will return, too. You can also participate in specific My Nintendo missions by linking your Nintendo Account to the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game during the event period. You’ll even receive an in-game Mario hat cushion just by logging into the game between now and when the in-game event ends. Hope you’ll make room for s’more Mario in your life with these fun camping bonuses!

– Don’t forget that you can sink your claws into two action-packed Mario adventures with the . And in , explore Lake Lapcat while facing down a bigger, badder and madder-than-ever-before Bowser. Wishing you fun and excitement on all your MAR10 adventures this year. Wa-hoo!

