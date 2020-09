Nintendo Download: Pounce and Bounce to Spellbinding Beats

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch NBA 2K21 – The latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series delivers an industry-leading basketball experience. With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, the NBA 2K21 game offers one-of-a-kind immersion. NBA 2K21 will be available on Sept. 4. Spellbreak – Unleash your inner battlemage. When magic is forbidden and locked in the iron grip of the Vowkeepers, it’s up to you to resist and reclaim what’s yours. Harness the raw power of your gauntlets and tap into the unimaginable forces of the elemental planes. Soar into fierce battles, through floating islands and impossible terrain, to unleash the Breaker within. Form a party of powerful battlemages and vanquish other players to stand victorious in this multiplayer, action-spellcasting battle royale! Future updates will unlock new game modes. Spinch – Descend deep into a new ecology in this side-scrolling, psychedelic platformer teeming with multiple pathways, luminous levels and complex obstacles. Transcend the material realm and assume your true form as Spinch, a hyper-agile organism consumed by the quest to rescue its litter of missing offspring from an endless invasion of misshapen and malformed offbeats and oddities. AVICII Invector – Belt up and blast into the rhythmic regions of unexplored space. Created in collaboration with the late superstar DJ, AVICII Invector is a pulse-pounding, frenetic rhythm-action experience. Soar through vocal melodies, sweep each fade and attack every beat in 25 of AVICII’s biggest hits, including global chart toppers: “Without You,” “Wake Me Up” and “Lay Me Down.” Fly solo or recreate the party feeling of an AVICII concert with heart-thumping, competitive gameplay. AVICII Invector will be available on Sept. 8.



Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

