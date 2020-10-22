Nintendo Download: From Snow to Sand, Explore Colorful Lands

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch The Red Lantern – Survive the Alaskan tundra in this story-driven, rogue-lite survival adventure game as you find your way home with your team of five sled dogs. Manage your resources carefully, brave the cold and stave off the dangers of an ever-changing frozen wilderness. Supraland – Experience a fresh take on puzzles and exploration in the ultimate “sandbox” adventure. Embark on a valiant quest to save your toy village in this first-person, open-world puzzle-platformer. Battle your way toward an audience with the Blue King. GONNER2 – Death needs your help! Journey your way through deep, dark and chaotic places with sparks of unimaginable color and crazy bosses, all while trying to literally keep your head. This procedurally generated co-op platformer will keep you on your toes with its intense, platformer-shooter action. Carto – Separated from her Granny during a storm, young Carto must use her innate cartography powers to map and manipulate the world around her on her quest to be reunited. Featuring lush, hand-drawn visuals across a variety of biomes, Carto is a charming adventure game wrapped around a unique, world-altering puzzle mechanic. Carto will be available on Oct. 27.



Demos:

Kirby Fighters 2 Demo – Kirby fights to be the last one standing when he takes on the treacherous battle tower in Kirby Fighters 2, and now you can try the game out with a free demo in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. In Kirby Fighters 2, Kirby brings a gauntlet of attacks to each battle, with a selection of 17 of the most iconic copy abilities from throughout the Kirby series, like Sword and Cutter. Kirby Fighters 2 also marks the debut of Kirby’s new Wrestler ability. The demo allows players to try out four play styles and adventure through one chapter of the game. It offers both online and local modes, with the ability to play with others who have purchased the full game. Don’t let Kirby’s cuteness distract you: He packs a lean and mean pink punch that’ll leave you huffing and puffing!

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Contacts

Eddie Garcia



Golin



213-335-5536



egarcia@golin.com

Justin Aclin



Golin



212-373-6004



jaclin@golin.com