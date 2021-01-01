NextInput Awarded Innovative Automotive Supplier of the Year by Yanfeng

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions, today announced it has been awarded the 2020 Supplier Excellence in Technology Innovation by Yanfeng Global Automotive Interior Systems Co., Ltd. (YFAI).

NextInput has been closely collaborating with YFAI on multiple smart surface applications with key projects going to mass production this year. Yanfeng is a 17.4 billion USD global Automotive Tier-1 supplier providing Smart Cabin solutions to OEMs worldwide. The NextInput and YFAI collaboration will accelerate the broad adoption of smart surfaces in automotive interiors.

“It feels terrific to be recognized as a category leader on the forefront of innovation,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder. “We are grateful for this notable award.”

About NextInput

NextInput, Inc., headquartered in the Silicon Valley, provides MEMS-based sensing solutions for the Automotive, Mobile, TWS, Consumer, Robotics, IoT, Medical and Industrial markets.

