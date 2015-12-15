myMedidata Wins ‘Best Patient Portal’ Award in 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health and Medical Technology Products and Companies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, the global leader in creating end-to-end solutions supporting the entire clinical trial process, today announced that its myMedidata solution has been selected as the winner of the ‘Best Patient Portal’ award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

Medidata’s myMedidata is one of the industry’s first patient portals to enable remote recruitment and virtual participation in clinical trials through a single web-based login, accessible on any device. myMedidata delivers a streamlined experience for patients and hospitals through one intuitive platform, expanding access to all of Medidata’s Patient Cloud solutions.

By providing a better overall study experience, patients are more likely to actively participate in and remain on their clinical trial. myMedidata was built using input from the company’s Patient Insights group, where patient advocates regularly engage as a part of the Medidata software design and development life cycle.

“ New drugs and treatments cannot be brought to market without the most important component – the patient and their ability to participate in clinical trials. Making research more patient-centric by giving patients the ability to virtually access and actively engage in their own treatments and health decisions will lead to faster and more effective drug development,” said Anthony Costello, President of Patient Cloud at Medidata. “ We are honored that MedTech Breakthrough has recognized myMedidata for this award and we look forward to working with more and more of our customers who are actively rolling out decentralized trials programs with our technology.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“ By creating a unified patient portal, patients can access all of their trial needs in one location, providing patients with the opportunity to view their own clinical data and increasing their engagement with the study team, tracking progress and allowing for continued support throughout the study,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. “ This is a true breakthrough for an aspect of medicine and healthcare that is so incredibly important today and in the future. Congratulations to Medidata for winning our ‘Best Patient Portal’ award this year.”

myMedidata provides the industry’s single most comprehensive, integrated tool set for all aspects of patient-centered research, including electronic consent (eConsent) and clinical outcomes assessment (eCOA), wearable sensors, myMedidata LIVE (a web-based, live video conferencing capability), and patient recruitment/engagement through myMedidata Registries (coming early summer 2021). myMedidata also includes a research-based COVID-19 Symptom Tracker, designed to support research studies and advance scientific understanding of the virus.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,700+ customers and partners access the world’s most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

Medidata is a registered trademark of Medidata Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Contacts

Paul Oestreicher



External Communications Director, US



poestreicher@medidata.com

Hanna Skeppner



Corporate Communications Director, EMEA



hskeppner@medidata.com