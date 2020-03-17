MiCOM Labs and QA Consultants Partner to Provide Quality and Compliance Testing for the Internet of Things

DALLAS & PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QA Consultants (Toronto and Dallas) and MiCOM Labs (Pleasanton, CA and Shenzhen China) announce a strategic partnership to provide an integrated offering of software quality engineering services with electronic/wireless device testing and certification compliance services. The partnership combines 50 years of experience in providing independent, specialized software, and certified device testing services with strategic presence in top North American innovation corridors – San Francisco, Toronto, and North Texas. The partnership will focus on strategic consulting, independent software quality and compliance testing solutions focused in the following segments: IoT, Telecommunications, Automotive, Robotics, Life Sciences, and Industry 4.0 manufacturers. These unique complementary services provide customers with access to state-of-the-art testing labs, software quality engineers, security specialists, and proprietary frameworks allowing clients to build independent quality and compliance directly into their product life cycles. The future viability of independent software product companies and IoT device makers is dependent on speed to market with the highest quality, security, and safety to end users.

Together, QA Consultants and MiCOM offer an integrated solution, including proprietary Test FactoryTM and MiTest® platforms that will positively impact a client’s speed to market, customer experience, retention, security, and consumer safety. “ We have seen the market for combined and interoperability testing between software and hardware continue to balloon as our connected world has been transformed by IoT, wearables, and integrated components like connected vehicles. The future of 5G and similar technologies will only accelerate this demand, especially as device manufacturers and consumers alike require compliant and quality products. Combining the power of North America’s largest and oldest independent software quality firm with the most recognized electronic certification provider in the United States will provide customers with a truly end to end quality outcome,” said Alex Rodov, managing partner of QA Consultants.

According to Gartner, 2020 will see revenue from endpoint electronics totaling almost $400 billion globally with North America recording $120 billion. Gartner forecasts that the enterprise and automotive Internet of Things market will grow to 5.8 billion endpoints in 2020, a 21% increase from 2019.

MiCOM Labs CEO Gordon Hurst said, “ We are delighted to partner with QA Consultants to provide complementary regulatory service offerings to Industry 4.0 customers. As 5G evolves into the fabric that connects billions of devices, this partnership will deliver world-class independent 3rd-party validation and verification services that help our clients deliver products that demonstrate credibility by meeting regulatory compliance requirements as well as being secure against internal and external threat vectors.”

About QA Consultants

QA Consultants (http://www.qaconsultants.com) is the North American leader in software quality assurance and testing services. Having successfully delivered over 6,000 testing and consulting engagements to a variety of sectors including advertising and marketing, banking and finance, construction, media and entertainment, US & Canadian federal, state, and local government, healthcare, insurance, retail, hospitality, and telecommunications, they have a singular focus on improving the quality of customer applications.

QA Consultants offers its Test Factory™ solution, a next-generation engagement model for QA services delivery, to provide software testing with superior quality, lower cost, and a flexible alternative to offshore providers and independent contractors. The center has time and again proven it can handle QA projects of any size, with any technology, and for any industry. With full-time employees in Toronto and Dallas, QA Consultants supports customers by providing expertise in quality assurance across all aspects of software delivery, including accessibility audits, test automation, data quality validation, functional testing, mobility testing, performance testing, and security vulnerability assessments. With the ability to deliver via managed services, traditional time and materials, and On Demand Testing, QA Consultants is equipped to handle any client’s request.

About MiCOM Labs

MiCOM Labs, Inc., (www.micomlabs.com) is an RF, EMC, Safety and Environmental testing and certification laboratory serving the Global wireless, telecommunications, medical, aerospace, IT, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial and security industries. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California and with facilities in Shenzhen China, MiCOM is accredited by world renowned American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) organization.

Through consistent development of innovative products and services MiCOM Labs has become an industry leader in the field of regulatory compliance testing and certification. Its Patented cloud-based automation applications provide Accurate, Traceable and Repeatable measurements. These applications not only assist clients accelerate time-to-market of new products but also assist in aftermarket compliance tracking.

