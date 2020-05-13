Medallia CEO Leslie Stretch Keynotes Experience ‘20; Shares Innovations in Video, Voice, Messaging and Ideas

Showcased Offerings to Help Businesses Recover Faster, Delivered Vision for the Future of Experience Management

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management hosted its virtual Experience Conference today where CEO, Leslie Stretch called on businesses to operate at the speed of their customers. Stretch highlighted how Medallia has delivered a decade of innovation in months adding powerful video, voice, messaging and ideas, to create the world’s most advanced experience management platform of the future. He was joined by executives from some of Medallia’s iconic customers.

“Changing customer journeys and the need to move quickly are two dominant forces driving massive digital disruption. We need to stay connected to customers and employees now more than ever. Technology innovations are central to recovery. In the last year we have added Video, Voice, Messaging and Idea technology to our category-leading experience cloud. We are delivering multi-dimensional connections and at the same time, disrupting traditional, physically limiting, market research and insights methods,” said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer for Medallia.

During the keynote, Stretch also outlined how now, more than ever, organizations must continuously stay connected to their customers, employees, citizens and patients as they adjust to new ways of operating and working. In times of change the customer voice is stronger than ever, and as consumers are spending even more time online our customers are experiencing an increase in overall digital feedback.

“Customer and employee journeys have changed overnight, resulting in years of planned digital transformations condensed into weeks of digital disruption. Medallia is helping organizations deliver what their customers and employees need to quickly pivot and recover. Intimate connections to customers matter more than ever before. Video, Voice, Messaging and Ideation forge and perpetuate the deep connections necessary to thrive in the future,” Stretch added.

