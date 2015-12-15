Make the Perfect Combination to Create Your Dream Home in Merge Villa

Lion Studios launches new premium game with fresh mechanics and design elements

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merge, discover, and design in Merge Villa, a new puzzle game with a home-design adventure from Lion Studios and 4Enjoy. After being ravaged by a devastating tsunami, Alice and her grandparents need all the help they can get to bring the family villa back to life. Merge items into useful tools to make repairs, and give the house a unique look with stylish decorations, colorful patterns, and trendy furniture. Uncover secret treasures and adopt furry friends as you restore and renovate the family’s home. Merge Villa is available to download for free on iOS and Android.

Merge Villa is published by Lion Studios, the makers behind hit mobile games Save The Girl, Mr Bullet, Hooked Inc., and Slap Kings. Since March 2018, Lion Studios has driven 16 games to #1 in the U.S. App Store’s Top Free chart. Over the last year, the studio has launched more than 50 games whilst driving billions of downloads.

“Working with Lion Studios has been an incredible experience. From ideation to development to launch, we really enjoyed working with Lion Studios to help Merge Villa reach its full potential,” said Diana Sirenko, Co-Founder and CEO of 4Enjoy.

4Enjoy brought expertise from other types of casual puzzle games to Merge Villa’s merge and renovate gameplay. Merge Villa is Lion Studios’ first casual puzzle game, and is a unique standout amongst the studio’s top charting hyper-casual and hybrid-casual titles.

“It’s been a pleasure working with the 4Enjoy team to bring this game to life. Motivated, closely-knit teams like theirs are the key factor for any path to success, whatever the genre,” said Nicholas Le, President of Lion Studios. “The seamless collaboration between our teams enabled us to move Merge Villa to a global launch quickly while still delivering a premium and lasting experience for merge fans.”

Become the merge master of design and renovation! Get started in this unforgettable adventure for free today:

Merge items to uncover numerous unique items that you can use to repair, restore, and unlock more rooms.

Uncover an exciting story as you complete tasks and progress through the villa.

Collect coins and gems to personalize your villa with luxurious furniture, stylish decor, and vibrant colors.

Meet new characters and adorable pets as you renovate more rooms, and build them cute new spaces to roam.

For more information on Lion Studios and how you can work with the team on the next hit game, visit: https://lionstudios.cc/jobs/.

About Lion Studios

Lion Studios is a mobile games publisher, owned by AppLovin, that works with mobile developers to get their games discovered by players around the world. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lion Studios’ growth and product teams utilize their expertise to help game developers break through the noise and grow their businesses.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s (Nasdaq: APP) global technology platform provides developers a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. Its studios create popular, immersive content and its technology brings that content to users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally. Learn more at applovin.com.

