Littelfuse to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences

May 27 – Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

June 9 – Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Contact your Cowen or Stifel representative to schedule a call with management. Interested parties can access live webcasts of the presentations on the investor relations page of the company’s website, Littelfuse.com. Presentation materials will be posted, and archived webcasts made available after the events.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

