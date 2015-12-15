KYOCERA and AVX to Establish New Brand “KYOCERA AVX” to Enhance Its Business Worldwide

Companies to reorganize global sales forces to expedite optimal deployment

KYOTO, Japan & FOUNTAIN INN, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyocera Corporation (President: Hideo Tanimoto, hereinafter; “Kyocera”)(TOKYO:6971) and AVX Corporation (CEO: John Sarvis, hereinafter; “AVX”) today announced that the companies have established a new integrated brand “KYOCERA AVX” to be used for the Kyocera group’s electronic components business starting in October, 2021 (or later) following the integration of Kyocera’s “Corporate Electronic Components Group” and “AVX” into a new segment, “Electronic Components Business” as of April 1, 2021. The new brand structure will accelerate and strengthen the growth of Kyocera’s electronic components business worldwide. In addition, sales organizations in the U.S. and Europe will unify starting in October 2021 (or later), and sales in Japan, China and other Asian nations will follow beginning in April 2022 (or later). This consolidation will enhance the global sales capabilities, and maximize synergy by combining the companies’ resources of manufacture and development for further expansion of its global business.

AVX, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kyocera, is a leading global supplier of a wide range of products, including electronic components, connectors, and sensors. AVX has been working proactively on expanding its product lineup, business domains, and market shares through R&D and M&A. In its key markets, Kyocera expects demand for electronic components to accelerate due to the widespread use of IoT, 5G and Advanced Driver Assistance System, and rapid technological innovation and business opportunities are brought about by the progression of the so-called “the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

Amid these changes, integrating the Kyocera and AVX brands and reorganizing global sales forces enables Kyocera to accelerate innovative developments, respond to customer needs, and implement investments for the Kyocera Group to gain market share pursuant to our global business perspectives and strategies. At the same time, the new brand will contribute to enhancing the Kyocera Group’s corporate value in the medium to long term.

About KYOCERA

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. Kyocera is ranked #549 on Forbes magazine’s 2020 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and appears on The Wall Street Journal’s latest list of “ The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies.”

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of a vast portfolio of advanced electronic components, including: capacitors, inductors, filters, resistors, couplers, diodes and circuit protection devices, as well as a broad range of innovative sensor, control, interconnect and antenna solutions. AVX focuses on applications specific solutions in automotive, industrial, medical, defense, consumer electronics, communications, and transportation markets. High-reliability AVX components are at the forefront of countless products that are helping to ensure that both this generation and generations to come will benefit from cleaner, greener technologies designed to preserve and protect the environment, ranging from clean power generation and conversion systems to hybrid and electric vehicles in the personal and commercial vehicle and mass transportation markets, including cars, trucks, trams and trains. Our commitment to innovation is extended across our unparalleled portfolio of advanced passive components, sensors, controls and interconnection solutions will continue to be developed, expanded and improved upon to continue solving tomorrow’s design challenges today.

Contacts

KYOCERA Corporation (Japan)



Corporate Communications



Kenichi Hara, +81-(0)75-604-3416



webmaster.pressgl@kyocera.jp

Fax: +81-(0)75-604-3516

AVX Corporation



Corporate Communications



Nicholas Kovalsky, +1 864-228-8869



nicholas.kovalsky@avx.com