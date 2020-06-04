Koch Industries Selects C3.ai as Enterprise AI Platform

C3 AI Suite to Power Digital Transformation at Scale Across Koch

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3.ai, a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation, today announced that Koch Business Solutions, LP (“Koch”), an affiliate of Koch Industries, Inc., has selected C3.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform to enable and accelerate digital transformation at enterprise scale.

Koch and its affiliates expect to realize substantial economic value by rapidly developing, deploying, and scaling AI and machine learning applications to improve operating performance across a diverse group of Koch companies including Georgia-Pacific, Flint Hills Resources, and Molex, which manufacture products ranging from refined oil, chemicals, and biofuels to polymers, automotive components, and forest products.

Koch will deploy the C3 AI™ Suite to support a broad set of AI applications starting with C3.ai™ Predictive Maintenance and C3.ai™ Production Schedule Optimization to maximize asset utilization, optimize production, and better meet customer needs. Koch aims to expand to other machine learning-based use cases for improved internal operations and to utilize the C3 AI™ Platform to build and deliver AI applications that can be provided to Koch customers.

Koch selected C3.ai after a rigorous evaluation process and two successful production pilots that demonstrated the speed, flexibility, and economic benefit of the C3 AI Suite, its model-driven AI architecture, and its SaaS AI applications.

“We recognized the need to leverage AI in our ongoing transformations and while we’ve made progress by taking the ‘build-it-yourself’ approach, we also realized we needed to go faster and scale across our diverse enterprise‚” said Jim Hannan, EVP and CEO of Enterprises for Koch Industries, Inc. “The C3 AI Suite allows us to take advantage of our existing investments while accelerating our AI transformation so Koch companies can better serve their customers.”

“Koch Industries is one of the world’s most iconic companies and we couldn’t be more pleased to be part of this great company’s digital transformation‚” said Thomas M. Siebel‚ CEO of C3.ai. “Koch’s decision to prioritize operational efficiencies, to reimagine how it interacts with and serves customers, and to meet the challenges and opportunities of unprecedented change is a testament to its disciplined leadership.”

About C3.ai

C3.ai is a leading AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics, and IoT applications in addition to an increasingly broad portfolio of turn-key AI applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a revolutionary, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically enhances data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

Contacts

C3.ai Contact:

April Marks



Director of Public Relations



917-574-5512



pr@c3.ai