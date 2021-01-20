Kinetic Vision Improves PCB Workflow by 500% with Altium 365

Beating COVID-19 Challenges with Cloud-based Collaboration

Whether working from home, office or traveling for business, the need to work from anywhere in the world without being tethered to your desktop is here to stay. Altium is paving the way for engineers and designers to work from anywhere, and connect with anyone by making the Altium Designer user experience more collaborative and more readily available than ever before.

Altium customer Kinetic Vision, a Cincinnati-based design, engineering, and development firm, is an innovator’s one-stop-shop for transforming even the wildest ideas into real products. Among their diverse client list are 50 of the Fortune 500 and 15 of the Fortune 100 companies.

In Altium Designer, Kinetic Vision found a PCB design solution for all of their projects, from their simplest to their most advanced, that best supports the production of smart products that incorporate electronics, circuit boards, and communications chipsets. Serendipitously, the company added Altium 365 to test out its cloud-based workflow capabilities just a few weeks before the COVID-19 crisis began sweeping the United States.

As Michael Weston, Lead Engineer in Kinetic Vision’s Product Design and Development Group, explains, “Altium Designer’s 3D visualization, multi-user collaboration, and export standardization are essential for our work here at Kinetic Vision. We added the Altium 365 platform to our arsenal of tools in January 2020 because we needed a more stable platform for our data and collaboration methods. With COVID-19 forcing our employees and customers to work from home without warning, Altium’s cloud platform became even more essential because our team members could continue to work remotely.”

With Altium 365, Weston and his team can share PCB designs and collaborate with anyone – in any time zone, at any stakeholder – as designs evolve. Where stay-in-place orders have slowed many businesses down, with Altium 365, Weston’s team actually improved their workflow processes. “Altium’s visualization and collaboration tools have improved our process flow by a factor of five. It has enabled a truly remarkable improvement in our productivity,” Weston concludes.

To read the full Kinetic Vision Customer Success Story, please visit: https://www.altium.com/company/customer-success/smart-pcb-design-solutions-kinetic-vision-and-altium-365.

Kinetic Vision will be featured on an upcoming webinar on 1/20/21 describing how Kinetic Vision uses Altium’s platform to enable a connected and frictionless PCB design experience, increasing their productivity x5 even in the midst of the pandemic.

To learn how other companies in a wide variety of industries, including aerospace, consumer electronics, medical devices and factory automation are using Altium Designer and Altium 365 to streamline PCB design, visit Altium’s Customer Success Stories page.

