Kia K900: Big Improvements for Hyundai-Kia, finds Strategy Analytics

Infotainment System Requires More Work to Ensure Long Term Post-Purchase Satisfaction

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new expert UX evaluation from the In-vehicle UX (IVX) group at Strategy Analytics has assessed the 2019 Kia K900 infotainment system. Modelled on premium European OEMs, the infotainment system in the K900 is an improvement over previous Kia systems, but a lack of integration and inconsistency among certain features results in it slightly missing its intended mark. Overall, the Kia K900 infotainment system scored in the top quartile of systems evaluated using Strategy Analytics’ (SA) proprietary infotainment benchmark algorithm thus far.





Key report findings include:

The Kia K900 offers responsive touchscreens with flat menu structures in addition to simple secondary controls that can be used while driving. A three-panel layout providing important information from key features, the ability to personalize the layout of the home screen, and easily-accessed presets for Sirius/XM, further offer user delights.

But the Kia K900’s digital assistant falls short. While it does have flexible grammar, it is not as robust as others in its class and is too limited when opened up via the touchscreen. Furthermore, an inconsistent radio preset experience, the lack of predictive destination entry for novel destinations, and poor UX for promoted POIs, also distances it from competitors in its class.

Chris Schreiner, Director, Syndicated Research UXIP and report author commented, “In order for today’s infotainment system to achieve high marks, especially in a vehicle aimed at the premium tech savvy segments, it must have a strong multi-modal interface. Such systems need to have responsive touchscreens with flat menu structures, simple secondary controls that can be used while driving and a robust digital assistant to handle complex tasks. While the Kia K900 has the first two, it lacks the last essential element.”

Added Kevin Nolan, VP UXIP, “But the Kia K900 and the platform as a whole is a big improvement for Hyundai-Kia. They have given the infotainment system the look of a premium vehicle which can impress in the showroom, but they still have some work to do to ensure long term post-purchase satisfaction.”

