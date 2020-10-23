Keysight Technologies to Showcase Test Solutions for Automotive, Communications and Industrial IoT (IIoT) Markets

Company to host electronic products virtual event – November 4-5, 2020

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: Keysight will host an electronic products virtual event during which attendees can experience Keysight’s unique expertise across RF & Microwave and digital technologies that enables customers to rapidly design, test and deliver products. In addition, Keysight experts will be available to discuss customized solutions, including advanced software support and comprehensive services, which accelerate innovation in automotive, communications and industrial IoT (IIoT) markets.

On November 4-5, Keysight will showcase test solutions that accelerate electronic innovation, including:

5G and Millimeter Wave Measurements

Keysight’s solution for physical layer characterization of 5G components, modules, devices, and gNBs.

Keysight’s new DDS synthesizer of the PNA X and the evolving modulation distortion application which enables customers to overcome wideband millimeter wave measurement challenges with improved accuracy, ease of test and faster throughput on both measurement and simulation.

State-of-the-art Oscilloscopes

Keysight’s multi-function InfiniiVision and new 8-channel oscilloscopes which offer a complete hardware and software solution for automotive, power, embedded, and other applications.

Keysight’s UXR platform allows efficient upgrades to customers’ high-speed digital test labs, in order to perform required physical layer validation and compliance testing.

Automotive

Keysight’s solutions for testing automotive Ethernet waveform, distortion, jitter, SQI, crosstalk and more for 10BASE T1, 100BASE T1, 1000BASE T1, and multi gig designs across transmit, harness, connector, and receiver.

Keysight’s V2X test suite – from RF and protocol test to OBU and RSU certification for DSRC, and scenario creation and congestion testing for C-V2X.

Failproof IoT Devices

Keysight’s integrated solution which provides event-based power consumption analysis and battery life estimation, with enhanced data logging up to 8 days with minimum sampling interval of ~100 us.

Fast Track Product Design

Keysight’s PathWave design and simulation software obtains high accuracy electromagnetic (EM) models in minutes rather than hours, enabling customers to link their design tools to test equipment and compliance test software for a more integrated workflow.

Keysight Services

Keysight Services has assembled an industry leading array of people, processes, and tools focused on helping you implement new technologies and engineer improved processes that lower costs. Services span calibration/repair, used equipment, technology refresh, consulting, training, financial services, and test as a service.

When: November 4-5, 2020 (from 10am-12pm CET) Where: Electronic Products Virtual Event and registration: www.keysight.com/find/electronicshow

Media Activities: Keysight is also planning an exclusive media-only virtual event to be held November 5th at 10 AM CET. Interested journalists and industry analysts can contact Beth Hespe to reserve their spot or to arrange a one-to-one interview with a Keysight executive.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts

Beth Hespe, Americas and Europe



+1 609-994-7442



beth.hespe@keysight.com