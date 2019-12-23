Ivanka Trump Will Join CES 2020 Keynote Stage on “The Path to the Future of Work”

Ms. Trump will discuss innovation’s impact on jobs and workforce development at world’s largest technology event

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanka Trump, Advisor to President Trump, will join the CES® 2020 keynote stage for a discussion titled “The Path to the Future of Work.” Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES – the largest, most influential technology event in the world – is Jan. 7-10, in Las Vegas, NV.

Ms. Trump will take the keynote stage with Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA, on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 2 PM PT in the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom. They will discuss employer-led strategies to reskill workers, create apprenticeships and develop K-12 STEM education programs.

“CES has consistently proven to be one of the most influential technology events in the world and I am excited to join this year for a substantive discussion on the how the government is working with private sector leaders to ensure American students and workers are equipped to thrive in the modern, digital economy,” said Ms. Trump.

Ivanka Trump serves as advisor to President Donald J. Trump. In her role, she focuses on the economic empowerment of women and their families, skills-training and workforce development. Her work includes serving as co-chair of the National Council for the American Worker with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, which helps shape administration efforts to develop a competitive workforce for the future.

“As a business leader and entrepreneur, Ivanka Trump is an advocate for creating family-sustaining jobs through workforce development, education and skills training,” said Shapiro. “We welcome her to the CES keynote stage, as she shares her vision for technology’s role in creating and enabling the workforce of the future.”

CTA is committed to prioritizing the tech sector’s investment in the U.S. workforce through job retraining efforts and apprenticeship programs, including the CTA’s own Apprenticeship Coalition. In 2019, CTA signed the White House’s Pledge to America’s Workers, committing to the creation of nearly 400,000 new worker training opportunities in the next five years. Also last year, CTA released its latest Future of Work survey of tech sector business leaders, showing 68% plan to retain their workers by offering reskilling programs.

Ms. Trump joins other confirmed CES keynote speakers including Samsung President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division Mr. Hyun-Suk Kim; Daimler Chairman Ola Källenius; Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian; NBCUniversal Chairman of Advertising and Partnerships Linda Yaccarino, Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, Salesforce Chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff and Unilever CEO Alan Jope.

The CES Keynote Schedule will be updated regularly, as additional keynote speakers are announced. More than 1,100 visionaries and thought leaders are expected to speak and share insights on premiere technologies at CES 2020. Visit the CES Featured Speakers page to see the latest.

CES 2020 will provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and register for CES 2020.

About CES:

CES® is the largest, most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world’s biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA®is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Contacts

Caroline Finnell



cfinnell@CTA.tech

703-907-7649