Iteris to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14, 2021

52 mins ago

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoTIteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been invited to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 14.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Douglas Groves are scheduled to present at 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT), and will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Iteris management, please contact your Needham representative, or Iteris’ investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at ITI@mkr-group.com.

The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.iteris.com. A copy of the presentation used at the conference will also be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Iteris Contact
Douglas Groves

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (949) 270-9643

Email: dgroves@iteris.com

Investor Relations
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

Todd Kehrli

Tel: (213) 277-5550

Email: iti@mkr-group.com

