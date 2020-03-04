‘ISEKAI QUARTET’ Universe Bridges Into MapleStory on March 11

Exclusive events starring fan favorite characters and more!

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#maplestory–The iconic free-to-play global MMORPG, MapleStory, revealed a thrilling new crossover with ISEKAI QUARTET, the chibi-styled anime featuring four popular light novel universes. The MapleStory X ISEKAI QUARTET crossover event, running from March 11 to April 7, 2020, features limited-time character cameos, quests, rewards, cash items and new mini-games for players to experience.





ISEKAI QUARTET bridges the worlds of OVERLORD, KONOSUBA -God’s blessing on this wonderful world!, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World and Saga of Tanya the Evil into one dimension that follows the antics of popular series characters and their attempts to survive school together. Now converged into MapleStory, the collaboration adds another layer of hijinks to the existing crossover.

Maplers with any character level 33 and above can join the event for rewards such as the Isekai Friends Gift Box, which includes a Hyper Teleport Rock, 2x EXP Coupon, and other items. Participants can also earn additional rewards including a chair and mount for completing special missions and an attendance check.

Maplers also have access to Isekai Match that can be completed every 30 minutes of accumulated login time. Players who flip and match 12 cards in the mini-game receive Mr. Roswaal’s Gift Box item containing ISEKAI QUARTET totems and more. Players can get up to 3 gift boxes per day.

First released in North America in May 2005, MapleStory became one of the largest and most active free-to-play, side-scrolling MMORPGs in the world. With over 13 million registered players from its Global services alone (there are a total of seven MapleStory services around the world), the game continues to grow and evolve alongside its passionate community since launching over 15 years ago. There have been over 274 million characters created to date, which would make MapleStory the 4th highest populated country in the world.

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

